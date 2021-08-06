Chronicle sequel in development

"Love is a choice, Jordan. And real love… means you have to sacrifice. But pain is temporary… Real love lasts forever." Always. Sony Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for A Journal for Jordan, the latest film directed by actor Denzel Washington following Fences a few years ago. Based on the true story of a soldier deployed to Iraq who keeps a journal of love and advice for his infant son. He finishes the journal before he is killed in action. The film seems to spend most of its time with Charles and Dana as they fall in love and discuss life together, before he heads off for his tour in Iraq. A Journal for Jordan stars Michael B. Jordan as Charles, and Chanté Adams as Dana, with Tamara Tunie, Robert Wisdom, Vanessa Aspillaga, and Jalon Christian. And Denzel even gets a voiceover at the end as the "trailer guy" saying that this will only be available exclusively in theaters at Christmas. Unfortunately this looks bad, Lifetime movie bad (why does the cinematography look so muted?), but maybe that's just what they wanted to make.