Chronicle sequel in development

By Celebretainment
starlocalmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 'Chronicle' sequel is in the works. Producer John Davis has confirmed that a follow-up to the 2012 sci-fi thriller is in development and that the new movie will be led by women. John, the founder of Davis Entertainment, told Forbes: "We're working on 'Chronicle 2' right now, and I...

starlocalmedia.com

Michael B Jordan
Dane Dehaan
Josh Trank
