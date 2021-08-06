Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Amazon Just Shared the Most-Loved Back-to-School Supplies Parents Are Shopping This Month

By Christina Butan
Posted by 
People
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith back-to-school shopping in full swing, you may be interested in seeing what other parents are adding to their carts this year. Fortunately, Amazon has the ultimate supplies list: The retailer curated a storefront full of the most-loved back-to-school products that are rated four to five-stars, and have thousands of reviews.

people.com

Comments / 0

People

People

121K+
Followers
28K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Mead#Star Spiral Notebooks#Sheets#Pack#Orig#Columbia#The Children S Place#Frozen Paw Patrol#Amazon Com Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Adidas
Related
Beauty & FashionNew York Post

TikTok star Ellie Zeiler shares back-to-school apparel to shop

NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. When Zoom classes became the adopted school-wide norm, we were all learning to renegade on social media. Now, Ellie Zeiler, 17, who boasts 10.2 million followers on TikTok, has partnered with DSW for its back-to-school campaign.
EducationWINKNEWS.com

Where are the most affordable school supplies?

The first day of school is right around the corner and that means it’s almost time for back-to-school shopping. Going shopping can be exciting but can be costly especially when looking at the long list of school supplies. WINK News Consumer Reporter Andryanna Sheppard shows you the most affordable option...
EducationPopSugar

From Backpacks to Notebooks, Amazon Customers Love These 23 Back-to-School Picks

Whether your kid is embarking on their first day of a new school or prepping for an online or hybrid school year, back-to-school season is in full swing. Amazon has a whole hub dedicated to getting your little ones the classroom essentials they need to have a successful school year. Not only does this hub separate your kids' school needs by age and grade level, but also you can shop all of the most-loved back-to-school essentials that Amazon customers rated near 5-stars. From durable yet stylish backpacks and lunch bags to reliable notebooks, pencils, and pens, Amazon customers can't stop raving about these finds. We rounded up the best back-to-school picks from Amazon that your kids will need to take the school year by storm.
EducationTechRadar

The top back to school shopping tips every parent needs to know

We're now deep into back to school season, where students – and their parents – search for the best hardware, supplies, software and tools to help them in their studies. Because preparing to go back to school can get expensive at this time of year, we've put together our pick of the best back to school shopping tips that every parent needs to know.
Retailwesternmassnews.com

How to save on back-to-school shopping

(Meredith) – Believe it or not, back-to-school time is just around the corner, and that means potentially spending hundreds of dollars on school supplies for your child. According to the National Retail Federation, the average American family is planning to spend over $800 on back to school supplies this year. However, there are ways to avoid spending a small fortune.
EducationKTEN.com

Back-to-School Shopping: How Parents Will Do It This Year And What Theyll Spend

Back-to-school shopping can cost a pretty penny, so it’s no surprise that parents put serious thought into the process. In fact, a new survey from Tokyo-based e-commerce platform Rakuten finds that the majority (34%) of back-to-school shoppers in the U.S. expect to spend between $250 and $500 this year. Here are more findings from Rakuten.
Educationspectrumlocalnews.com

Advice for parents on back-to-school shopping during the pandemic

Families are starting to do their back-to-school shopping for a school year that will look a little more normal compared to last year. Kristin McGrath, the editor of The Real Deal by RetailMeNot, spoke with Spectrum News 1 about school supplies, clothes and ways to save money on all of it.
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Parent Survival Guide: School supply savings and bargains

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Retail Federation estimates that families will spend an average of $849 on back-to-school items, almost $60 more than last year. Tonya Sysco, a parent of four, has been preparing for the new school year little by little over the summer. She’s getting supplies her kids will need for school a month in advance.
Mississippi StateWAPT

Mississippi sales tax holiday just in time for back-to-school shopping

FLOWOOD, Miss. — Shoppers are cashing in on Mississippi's tax-free weekend just in time for the back-to-school season. One store manager from Academy Sports in Flowood said the holiday looks much different from last year. "Last year, with the pandemic, back-to-school wasn’t what we normally would have expected. But, thankfully...
Portland, ORPosted by
Red Tricycle Portland

Consignment Shops for Back-to-School Bargains

Portland kids are heading back to school, and this year classes will take place in person. It’s time to freshen up that quarantine wardrobe and get your young learners ready to look sharp for the first day. Back-to-School shopping doesn’t have to break the bank. These resale options have everything you need. Read on to find out which consignment shops we recommend.
Virginia Statewfxrtv.com

Store owners urge parents, teachers to shop for school supplies ahead of Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With a brand new school year set to begin, store owners are urging shoppers to get their school supplies early. Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend kicks off Friday, Aug. 6, which allows parents, teachers and students to stock up on certain school supplies and qualifying products without paying sales tax. Crayons and clothing are on the list for this weekend’s back-to-school savings without tax.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Parents, Here’s a Simple Way to Finish Your Back to School Shopping

I hate back to school shopping. Normally I just hate shopping in general, but the scramble for school supplies is so much worse than regular shopping. If you don't go to the store at just the right time, most of the supplies you need will be gone and the rest will be misplaced around the store or in a location that doesn't make sense. And why are the school lists so oddly specific about brands and sizes of items needed?
Educationowensbororadio.com

I Love the Smell of Crayons in the Morning…a Look Back at School and School Supplies

It seemed when I was a kid, no matter how the school year went downhill later, the first day was always something to anticipate. In those younger, elementary school years, I’d hunger over the summer for school pizza, rolls, and mashed potatoes. I still get a growl in my gut remembering it. Then came the day we went out and got the school supplies. Pencils, notepads full of clean white paper, and if the one we possessed last year had gotten well worn, a new Trapper Keeper! I’d go home, set out my ruler, scissors, unsharpened pencils and paper, protractor (did I ever use that?) and…the best supply of all, new crayons. In our house, we rarely got the 64-count Crayola box with its own crayon sharpener, but we did get the size below it, and that was fine with us. I would sit, and sniff the crayons, imagining myself working hard to color a beautiful illustration worthy of being hung on the classroom wall. I remember the time I got my finger caught in the see-saw at Sutherland Elementary. It smashed it pretty good, and Mr. Freer, the music teacher, was drinking water from a cola can. He poured the cold water on my finger. We had to color an apple later that day in class, and I did a HORRIBLE job of staying in the lines. Why couldn’t I have mashed a finger on my RIGHT hand? Anyway, coloring correctly was a huge deal. In my older years and not having children, I am fairly out of touch with everything students are asked to bring in for supplies. I do know that many schools gather them from all students, and they become available to any that need them throughout the year. But as some teachers will tell you, they always end up going out many times to buy supplies to add to the collection.
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Social scene: Shopping for school supplies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — August 3 marks the first day of in-person learning for most Hawaii public school students. But for many parents, planning for the big day began in late June. According to a new survey by Contigo, most parents had to start planning a month earlier to do their...
Educationnews4sanantonio.com

Parents feel pressured to overspend on school supplies

Parents feel just as pressured to overspend on back-to-school shopping as they do during the winter holidays. That's according to a new study from creditcards.com. Millennial parents (ages 25-40) feel the most pressure to over spend. Nearly half (49%) of millennials who have done back-to-school shopping for their kids have...
EducationWiscnews.com

LANDERS COLUMN: Back-to-school shopping an ordeal for parent and child

This is the time of year that every kid dreads. It’s the time when stores start advertising “Back to School” sales, signaling the beginning of the end of summer. TV commercials, newspapers, and radio ads blast out big sales on jeans, backpacks, polos, dresses, and the generic-looking Nikes from Kohl’s no kid wants to be seen in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy