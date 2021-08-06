Cancel
‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘The L Word’ Showrunner on Advancing Queer Storytelling

By Lesley Goldberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
Welcome to Episode 131 of TV’s Top 5 , The Hollywood Reporter ‘s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week’s five topics are:

1. Franchise growing pains.
This segment explores the trials and tribulations of three big franchises: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series (set to bow more than a year from now); Peacock’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air drama update (already on its third showrunner); and J.J. Abrams’ The Shining offshoot, Overlook (soon to be at its second home) as making a splash with familiar IP isn’t always the easiest road.

2. Mailbag!
In this frequent segment, Dan and I respond to listener questions. Topics include Cop Rock and how absurd shows get greenlit; if Apple TV+ is worth $5/month; the status of The Sandlot Disney+ TV show; and, yes, the state of Jeopardy ‘s search for a full-time host. If you have questions you’d like to hear us discuss on future episodes, email us at TVsTop5@THR.com .

3. Not one but two $900 million deals!
This week, the South Park creators extended their overall deal with ViacomCBS for an estimated $900 million that includes multiple renewals for the Comedy Central hit and 14 (!) movies for Paramount+. The news comes days after Reese Witherspoon sold her Hello Sunshine production company for the same eye-popping sum to an investment group headed by two former top Disney execs. This segment explores the two ends of the spectrums of both deals — why ownership matters, why being an indie studio at a time of walled gardens matters and more.

4. Showrunner Spotlight.
Marja-Lewis Ryan joins the show this week to discuss The L Word : Generation Q and how the Showtime revival hopes to carry the torch of its ground-breaking original. Ryan opens up about challenges and changes to the drama as a result of the pandemic and how she hopes to usher in the next wave of LGBTQ writers and showrunners with her new overall deal at Showtime. Ryan also speaks to how she hopes season two of the series — returning Sunday on Showtime — advances queer storytelling for other marginalized communities.

5. Critic’s Corner.
As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s guide to what to watch (or skip) in the week ahead. This week, he offers reviews of Netflix’s Hit & Run, FX on Hulu’s Reservation Dogs, Apple’s Mr. Corman and more.

Hear it all now on TV’s Top 5 . Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag questions you’d like to be addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com .

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

