Trust behind John Travolta’s estates sells Clearwater house for $4 million

Hawker Investment Trust sold the Clearwater Harbor home for $4 million. One of the people named in the trust, Ellen Bannon, is the sister of actor and noted Scientologist John Travolta. [ DOUGLAS CLIFFORD | Tampa Bay Times (2017) ]

A house in Clearwater with ties to John Travolta recently sold for $4 million, according to property records.

The contemporary waterfront mansion was built in 1988. The 4,346-square-foot house has five bedrooms, five and half bathrooms, an infinity pool and a cabana, according to the listing.

Travolta is one of its most famous parishioners of Scientology, and the property is nearly a five-minute drive away from its international headquarters.

It’s not clear whether the actor lived on N Osceola Ave, but records show a trust run by his sister, Ellen Bannon, bought the property in 2017 for $3 million before selling it to Edward Fay for a million more at the end of July. The same trust also owns Travolta’s Ocala mansion that contains two airplane hangars.

The Realtor representing the seller, Rafal Wazio from Coldwell Banker Realty, declined to comment.