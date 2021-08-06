Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clearwater, FL

Trust behind John Travolta’s estates sells Clearwater house for $4 million

By Bernadette Berdychowski
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bx6Q0_0bJdCRgn00
Hawker Investment Trust sold the Clearwater Harbor home for $4 million. One of the people named in the trust, Ellen Bannon, is the sister of actor and noted Scientologist John Travolta. [ DOUGLAS CLIFFORD | Tampa Bay Times (2017) ]

A house in Clearwater with ties to John Travolta recently sold for $4 million, according to property records.

The contemporary waterfront mansion was built in 1988. The 4,346-square-foot house has five bedrooms, five and half bathrooms, an infinity pool and a cabana, according to the listing.

Travolta is one of its most famous parishioners of Scientology, and the property is nearly a five-minute drive away from its international headquarters.

It’s not clear whether the actor lived on N Osceola Ave, but records show a trust run by his sister, Ellen Bannon, bought the property in 2017 for $3 million before selling it to Edward Fay for a million more at the end of July. The same trust also owns Travolta’s Ocala mansion that contains two airplane hangars.

The Realtor representing the seller, Rafal Wazio from Coldwell Banker Realty, declined to comment.

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Clearwater, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Real Estate
Local
Florida Entertainment
Clearwater, FL
Real Estate
City
Ocala, FL
Clearwater, FL
Business
City
Clearwater, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Travolta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estates#N Osceola Ave#Realtor#Coldwell Banker Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Convention Center lands $16 million tourist tax investment

Hillsborough’s tourism leaders agreed Thursday to keep writing annual $2 million checks for the Tampa Convention Center. The Tourist Development Council authorized eight annual contributions totaling $16 million for ongoing and future renovations at the convention center. The money will come from annual tourist tax collections — a 6 percent surcharge over overnight accommodations.
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

June tourism numbers are out. It was another historic month for Pinellas

Pinellas County collected its highest tourism development tax revenue ever for the month of June, signaling another strong month in a historic year for tourism in Tampa Bay. The $8.273 million in the tourism development tax is a 94 percent increase from June last year - when the pandemic stalled nearly all travel - and a 46 percent increase from June 2019, according to Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, the county’s tourism agency.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

As Tampa Bay rents surge and evictions loom, tenants turn to unions

TAMPA — Ashley Simpson didn’t expect paradise when she moved into Ascott Place Apartments, but she did expect her life to get a little better. During the winter, as Simpson’s lease at another North Tampa complex came to an end, she toured one of Ascott’s 241 units. It looked clean, and though she didn’t love the area, her last neighborhood was worse.
PetsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area pets looking for forever homes

Chanel (6) and Lucas (8) are a bonded pair of male Chihuahua mixes. The two grew up together until their owner was no longer able to care for them. Both dogs are well behaved and housetrained. They love people and get along well with other dogs after an introduction period. They must be adopted together. To meet them, fill out an application at fluffanimalrescue.org.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Returning to the office after Labor Day? Maybe not.

Tampa Bay cubicles and conference rooms may sit empty awhile longer, as some companies push their September return-to-office dates back once more. The recent COVID-19 surge in Florida has employers opting to keep white-collar workers home until 2022 — a move that large corporations like Amazon and Wells Fargo announced last week. Others are doubling down on hybrid schedules or abandoning tentative return dates altogether.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Co. returns to Tampa this week

You’ll no longer have to travel to Walt Disney World to get a sip from Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Company. The Disney park specialty coffee supplier, headquartered in Tampa, is opening a flagship shop in Midtown on Thursday. It’ll be the company’s only cafe in the Tampa Bay area after others closed years ago.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg woman wins $2.33M in Florida Lottery

A St. Petersburg woman is a millionaire after winning one of the top prizes in a scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Dianne Vanderveen is the first person to claim the top prize in the “$2,500 a Week for Life” scratch-off game, lottery officials said in a news release Wednesday. The game has a total of four “$2,500 a Week for Life” top prizes.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Meet the next generation of Black activism in Tampa

The women in Charlea Bing’s family have all fought the fight in Tampa. Her grandmother was a scientist at the University of Florida and the old State Board of Health Department during the 1960s when she faced racism and sexism. Bing’s older sister fought the same things when she served on the NAACP Tampa Youth Council.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Bike ride from Tampa Bay to Nashville supports music industry

In 45 days, Kevin Lilly and Sylvester “Duke” Myers will bike 1,411 miles for the love of music. Their ride starts in Tampa Bay on Aug. 17 and they will end in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 2. The Ride for Music charity cycling event supports the road crews of all the bands and artists that promote the ride on social media.
EnvironmentPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

The only predictable thing about hurricanes is that they are coming.

Hurricanes by their very nature are unpredictable. They can change in size, speed, direction and barometric pressure. The only predictable thing is that they are coming. There are several things you can do to prepare for a hurricane. While the Tampa Bay area has not had a direct hit since Irma in 2017, there have been several close calls. Having a plan in place is by far the best preparation.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

COVID clouds another first day of school in Tampa Bay

The freckle-faced 5½-year-old could barely contain her excitement. “No nap, no nap,” chanted Isla Gilbert as she braved the long morning walk to Temple Terrace Elementary School. Clutching her mother’s hand, she talked about losing two teeth, recited most of the alphabet, counted to 12 and shared that “I know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy