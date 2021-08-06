Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden's embrace of Trump-era border policy frustrates Democrats

By Rebecca Beitsch
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJNBF_0bJdCMWO00

The Biden administration's continued practice of expelling migrants at the border has reignited a lawsuit and left Democratic lawmakers confused and advocates frustrated as the White House increasingly adopts the Trump-era policy.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) this week said negotiations have reached an impasse after it previously hit pause on legal efforts to overturn Title 42, a policy that allows border officials to quickly expel migrants for public health reasons, preventing them from seeking asylum. The lawsuit will now proceed in federal court.

The policy was initiated by the Trump administration at the start of the coronavirus pandemic but has been widely used by the Biden administration. Though Trump used it to expel a greater share of border-crossers, Biden has expelled more migrants under the policy in a shorter amount of time.

Following an influx at the border, the U.S. has expelled nearly 514,000 people under Title 42 since February, a figure that includes repeat crossers. Under former President Trump , nearly 460,000 were expelled from March 2020 through January 2021.

But the Biden administration went a step further Monday night when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) replaced the Trump-era order with a new Title 42 extension, taking a new level of ownership over the controversial policy.

“It’s no longer a Trump policy because he’s no longer in the White House, so it is a Biden policy, and we should fix it,” Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), who has previously called on the administration to abandon Title 42, told The Hill.

“I think because COVID-19 is still very much present in the U.S. and this new variant is spreading so quickly that there's pressure for the government to take these very strict measures that are not necessarily reflective of our values as a party or reflective of the values of the administration. I think it’s a mistake.”

The Biden administration in February initially asked the ACLU to pause its litigation against Title 42 as officials sought to reverse several Trump immigration actions and transition to a more humane approach at the border.

Since then, both sides have been locked in months of negotiations over possible exemptions that would allow certain populations to seek refuge from persecution in their home country.

But ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt said the Biden administration repeatedly asked for more time — leaving the plaintiffs unsure the White House would take any actions to unwind the policy after seven months in office.

“We’ve been negotiating with them since the end of February and it’s now clear there is no immediate end to Title 42 in sight,” he told The Hill. “They backed us into a corner and we saw no alternative but to resume the litigation.”

The court case leaves Biden officials to defend a policy drafted by the Trump administration as they otherwise blame their predecessors for the challenges at the border.

It’s a position more than 60 Democratic lawmakers warned the administration to avoid in a February letter advising the administration “need not and should not leave this to the courts.”

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.), who led the letter, said addressing Trump’s damage at the border “will take time and must be done safely and within the context of a global pandemic” but stressed the Biden administration should not be defending the policy.

“There is no reason why the administration needs to leave this issue to the courts. It can single-handedly repeal the Title 42 order and help craft a more humane asylum system that is consistent with our nation's values and our obligations under international law,” Wilson said in a statement to The Hill this week.

“We can and must adjust policies for international travel to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and allow for asylum seekers with legitimate claims to reach the United States. I am confident that our immigration system can handle this challenge and is capable of chewing gum and walking at the same time.”

The courtroom route is a bit of a gamble for Biden, who has sought to be stringent on COVID-19 while leading a more compassionate border policy.

“The reality is that the Biden administration likely sees the possibility of Title 42 being resolved in federal court as a benefit. If a federal judge rules against the administration, they will be able to finally do the right thing but deflect some of the political blowback of restarting asylum at the southern border,” said Jorge Loweree, policy director at the American Immigration Council, noting that Biden is just a few months away from having employed Title 42 longer than Trump did.

“So this will soon become a Biden-era policy, and the administration will own Title 42 forever unless things change very soon.”

With the litigation now beyond negotiations, some fear there is little hope for securing any major carveouts to the policy. Currently, the administration only allows unaccompanied children and some families to cross between ports of entry and make asylum claims.

David Bier, an immigration research fellow with the libertarian Cato Institute, said the new CDC order “slams the door shut on any administration changes.”

“The fact that ACLU didn't press forward with the lawsuit since Day 1 and tried to negotiate exceptions and carve out and everything else they could until it got to this point, I believe this was the right decision,” he said, calling the litigation “the longest of long-shots.”

Bier said he does not believe there is a legal basis for the law, but fears courts will be hesitant to wade into the issue.

“It certainly disregards all of the statutes that Congress has passed about the treatment of people seeking asylum here,” he said, adding that “expulsion” was not part of immigration law prior to March 2020.

“The courts are not going to strike this down — I just do not believe that there's any chance of that. I could see a temporary stay of a couple days, but I think that the courts are too scared to touch this. The Supreme Court is way too deferential on COVID issues and immigration, and you combine them together and its discretion to the max,” Bier said.

Gelernt, however, said the courts need to examine what he sees as a misreading of public health laws that have never allowed removal without due process.

Still, he sees some silver linings to the CDC’s latest Title 42 order.

While it keeps the policy in place and even extends the time frame Title 42 must be reviewed, from every 30 days to every 60, it also lays blame with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for failing to “incorporate appropriate COVID-19 mitigation protocols as recommended by CDC.”

“This is a bad look for CDC,” Gelernt said, “But if you look carefully, even though they should not issue this order, they tried to thread the needle. They’re not saying there is no way to take asylum seekers; they’re saying you need to adopt mitigation protocols and that’s on DHS,” he said.

That could include things like vaccinated border agents processing masked and socially distanced individuals under outdoor tents.

The ACLU case comes at a complicated time in the battle against COVID-19, with the delta variant surging.

And though there was speculation that Biden would evaluate a phased approach to unwinding Title 42 at the end of July, the White House extended a separate but related directive, extending travel restrictions with Mexico until the end of August as DHS determined travel would pose a “specific threat to human life or national interests.”

But lawmakers in February said in their letter to Biden that they see continuing Title 42 as a greater public health risk since “migrants are at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 while being detained in the United States pending their expulsion or deportation to less-resourced countries with severely strained health systems.”

Espaillat worries that concerns over the politics of immigration could lead to missteps for Democrats.

“We campaigned on having humanitarian standards when it comes to migration and other areas and if we take a harsh stand on this one we could potentially take a harsh stand on others that are not necessarily reflective of our values. And we won on those values,” he said.

“I think that was the reason America gave us the opportunity.”

Comments / 88

The Hill

The Hill

310K+
Followers
31K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adriano Espaillat
Person
Frederica Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Democrats#Immigration Policies#Cdc#Democratic#The White House#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
ACLU
Related
POTUSMSNBC

Trump may end up in prison! Senate is probing into Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election

The former Georgia U.S. Attorney, who was forced to resign two days after Trump’s infamous call asking Georgia’s Secretary of State to find him votes, testified he resigned after DOJ officials warned him 'Trump intended to fire him for refusing to say that widespread voter fraud had been found' in the state, according to reporting by The New York Times. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor Paul Butler to discuss the latest update in the Senate probe on Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election.Aug. 11, 2021.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Biden beats Trump again — this time in the Senate

President Biden defeated former President Trump once again on Tuesday, this time on infrastructure. Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill was passed by the Senate with the support of 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Those Republican members shrugged off a barrage of statements from Trump in the days...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Biden forges ahead where Trump and Obama failed on infrastructure and Afghanistan

(CNN) — Every president since George W. Bush has said it's time to leave Afghanistan and turn to nation building at home. But only Joe Biden is getting it done. His huge gamble on more than $4.5 trillion in infrastructure spending and an exit from America's longest war, which threatens to trigger a foreign policy disaster, are both unfolding in a dramatic August that could define his presidency. Alongside these twin historic pushes, the story of Biden's administration is also being shaped by a resurgence of the pandemic that he thought he had beaten and is deepening the national political estrangement he vowed to heal.
POTUSMSNBC

The one line that exposes Trump's real plan to overturn the 2020 election

Rachel Maddow points to the one spot in acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue's handwritten notes on Donald Trump's call to acting-Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen that shows how Republican state legislatures sympathetic to Trump figured into Trump's plan to overturn the legitimate outcome of the 2020 election.Aug. 10, 2021.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Federal judge says Biden administration engaged in 'gamesmanship' by renewing the COVID pandemic eviction moratorium despite legal questions

A federal judge in Washington on Monday accused the Biden administration of using legal 'gamesmanship' in renewing a moratorium on evictions despite an unfavorable Supreme Court ruling. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, who previously declared the nationwide ban to be illegal, said she was skeptical of the new Centers for...
Presidential Electioncitizensjournal.us

Kamala Harris ‘Bad At Politics, Bad At Governing’

Polls have revealed that Kamala Harris is vastly unpopular as a vice president. A recent report in the Hill warned her “tactical missteps” were dragging down her approval rating. That bad news for Democrats came just days after Convention of States Action, which worked with the Trafalgar Group, found 63.6%...
POTUSWashington Times

Panic attack: Democrats fear Trump

Former President Donald Trump still holds sway over the political marketplace and Democrats know that. They’re nervous about it, even paranoid. Mr. Trump’s been out of office for almost seven months — and in no way took the typical route of most former presidents who linger on the sidelines and write a book. This former president is busy, and still sparks significant media coverage and commentary.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Trump’s election conspiracies are coming to a head — again

There’s only one actual question about the next few weeks, as the estimated deadline offered by Donald Trump and his allies for his reinstatement as president comes and goes: How dangerous will it be?. On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security released a bulletin warning state and local law enforcement...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
POLITICO

Biden railed against Trump’s immigration policies, now defends them in courts

Immigration attorneys and activists have been frustrated with the slow pace of the Biden Justice Department in tackling the Trump-era immigration portfolio. Over the past six months, the U.S. government has backed the expiration of certain visas, pushed for tougher requirements for investors seeking green cards, and supported the denial of permanent residency for thousands of immigrants living legally in the U.S.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden officials push to hike lightbulb efficiency after Trump reversal

The Biden administration is proposing the restoration of Obama-era rules aimed at increasing efficiency of consumer lightbulbs by including more types of bulbs in regulations. The Energy Department said Tuesday it is proposing a return to the Obama administration's definitions that includes cone, globe and candle-shaped bulbs in certain regulations after the Trump administration exempted them.

Comments / 88

Community Policy