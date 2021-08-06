Cancel
Architect firm chosen for community center

By Editorial
thenewsleaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Monday night’s council meeting a decision was approved for which architect firm would head the Jacob Wetterling Community Center project. Frank Ostendorf, a member of the committee, addressed the council. He voiced his concern that the council was over-ruling the decision made by the committee members. Ostendorf said he feels like the committee did their due diligence when it came to making a well-informed decision and the council needs to listen to their recommendation.

thenewsleaders.com

Comments / 0

