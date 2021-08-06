Cancel
Memphis, TN

2 people injured in Memphis shooting

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Officers were called to Douglass Avenue after reports of a shooting.

Information on the shooting is limited, but FOX13 learned from police two people were injured during the shooting. Both were taken to Regional One Hospital.

One of the victims is in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available, other than that the vehicle was a white truck.

©2021 Cox Media Group

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

