The Brandenburg City Council discussed issues related to three possible annexations to the city during their regular monthly meeting Monday (8/9) night. The three properties are located on different sides of town and some have not officially expressed desire for annexation. The preliminary conversations have been made with inquiries for city sewer lines to be extended to a agriculture parcel at the corner of the Bypass and Kentucky 228 owned by Chris McGehee. In the mentioned conversations, McGehee has committed to developing a residential area on part of the 120 acres, if city sewer is extended to the his property. He appears to be willing to further develop the property based upon the sales of the first 30 lots.