Khabib Nurmagomedov called Conor McGregor 'evil' for recent comments he made about his dead father

By Alan Dawson
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ateco_0bJdAGIS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zlxZw_0bJdAGIS00
Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

  • Conor McGregor recently appeared to mock the death of Khabib Nurmagomedov's father.
  • The Russian called McGregor "evil" this week over a now-deleted tweet about his dad.
  • Nurmagomedov claimed that McGregor was likely intoxicated when he sent the tweet in July.
Khabib Nurmagomedov called Conor McGregor "evil" for recent comments he made about his late father.

"Only evil can talk about your father, like wife, kids, religion," Nurmagomedov said while on the 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson' podcast on YouTube . "If you're a normal human, you're never going to talk about this stuff.

Nurmagomedov's comments follow a since-deleted tweet McGregor posted last month in which he appeared to mock the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who died after coronavirus complications last year, aged 57.

The UFC commentator and former two-weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier, who is a close friend of Nurmagomedov's, said McGregor's post was a "cry for help."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eVVMs_0bJdAGIS00

Photo by Conor McGregor / Twitter

The Russian 32-year-old said that McGregor may have been intoxicated when he sent the tweet, though didn't provide any proof of that.

"I think he posted this tweet [when he had] drunk too much or something. He always deletes these tweets.

"When he becomes normal, and said, 'Oh, what I did.' Then he delete. This is my opinion, what he does all the time."

Nurmagomedov and McGregor share a bitter rivalry.

Nurmagomedov retired from fighting last year with a submission win over Justin Gaethje on Fight Island , finishing his MMA career with a legendary record of 29-0.

He also enjoyed a thumping win over McGregor in 2018, making the Irishman tap to a fourth-round neck crank before mounting the fence of the cage and charging at the fighter's Octagonside friend Dillon Danis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26SOnD_0bJdAGIS00
MMA: UFC 229-Nurmagomedov vs McGregor

Thomson Reuters

Throughout the build-up to the fight McGregor had said controversial things about Nurmagomedov's background, and even called him a "smelly Dagestani rat."

This, after throwing a metal dolly at a bus carrying UFC fighters, injuring two athletes on board, just because he wanted to have a street fight with Nurmagomedov, who was sitting toward the back of the bus.

McGregor reportedly wanted to exact revenge because Nurmagomedov had just recently slapped Artem Lobov, who is another of McGregor's friends.

Long after their 2018 showdown, Nurmagomedov and McGregor continue to trash one another in the media.

And McGregor's mocking of Abdulmanap's death shows "how dirty you are," Nurmagomedov said this week.

