Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

These Dutch cities are using the circular economy to conserve water

By Johnny Wood
World Economic Forum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Netherlands has a national strategy to fully embrace the circular economy by 2050. Amsterdam is working with utility companies to recycle used water. Rotterdam is filtering medicine residues from wastewater to create biogas for energy generation. Two cities in the Netherlands are turning to the circular economy to better...

www.weforum.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Scarcity#Circular Economy#Waste Water#Dutch#Unesco#Forum#Water Resources Group#The 50l Home Coalition#Sub Saharan#The Un Water 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
Related
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

This data shows the number of large-scale fires across Europe

The deadly combination of extreme heat and drought has resulted in wildfires across Southern Europe, leaving thousands without homes. Temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius turned bone-dry forests into tinderboxes. As of August 10, roughly 2.5 times the annual average number of wildfires had already blazed in Europe, according...
TechnologyWorld Economic Forum

Why digitalization is critical to creating a global circular economy

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. We must accelerate the transformation to a circular economy in order to meet global climate goals by 2050. This can only be achieved through focused and responsible digitalization. We need a...
PoliticsGreenBiz

The city as a living organism is circular by nature

Just imagine a sort of monster that keeps on gobbling up food, from faraway places, through complicated transport systems; not all resources reaching it are used for its harmonious growth and well-being, many only build up in certain parts of its body, while others are wasted and dumped far away.
EnvironmentPLANetizen

How Cities Can Manage Drought Risk and Conserve Water

"A recent United Nations report on drought says climate change is increasing the frequency, severity and duration of droughts, which contribute to food insecurity, poverty and inequality," writes Chris Malloy. Additionally, the report points out, "drought has been the single longest-term physical trigger of political change in 5,000 years of recorded human history."
EconomyUN News Centre

The circular economy, cooperatives and the social and solidarity economy

In his report to the 59th Commission for Social Development on the priority theme of socially just transition towards sustainable development (E/CN.5/2021/3), the Secretary- General pointed out that “By adopting the 2030 Agenda, world leaders recognized that the current trajectory of economic development has not led to shared prosperity for all, but to high and rising inequalities in many countries, the climate crisis, and unsustainable consumption and production patterns. These consequences have taken a toll on social development and people’s well-being, especially among the most vulnerable.” The Report further analyzed the link between high inequality, consumerism and environmental degradation and climate change. It makes the argument that a re-vamping of the patterns of production and consumption, namely achieving Sustainable Development Goal 12, is an imperative for the realization of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development for people and the planet.
AdvocacyWorld Economic Forum

How can we create a youth-led recovery? 10 Global Shapers explain

Young people are leading the way to creating a better future. Drawing from the insights and ideas of more than 2 million young people around the world, here are 10 urgent priorities. Read the report "Davos Labs: Youth Recovery Plan" here. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted every aspect of our...
Worldfinchannel.com

Shipping Industry Reduces Carbon Emissions with Space Technology

The FINANCIAL — A UK start-up is using satellite data to develop technology that will help the shipping industry reduce its CO2 emissions. 90% of everything we consume is moved by sea. As world trade continues to grow, there is an increasing number of ships crossing our oceans, each using vast amounts of energy, UKRI notes.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

3 ways inventors are tackling the COVID-19 plastic waste mountain

Approximately 129 billion disposable masks and 65 billion disposable gloves have been used every month during the pandemic, according to a study. The United Nations estimates about 75% of this plastic will likely end up in landfills or the sea. Here are three ways inventors from around the world are...
Environmentbostonnews.net

Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market to expand at a considerable pace with key players Veolia Environment S.A, Hitachi Zosen, Covanta Holding

The "Waste Recycling and Circular Economy - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Clean Harbors, Inc, Waste Management Inc, Veolia Environment S.A, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Covanta Holding Corporation, Advanced Disposal Services, Remondis AG & Co. Kg, Biffa Group, Daiseki Co. Ltd & Suez Environment S.A. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
Economychiefexecutive.net

Why Blockchain Can Both Promote ESG And Accelerate Climate Transition

Blockchain technology can help organizations drive more favorable enterprise environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes. However, the technology has drawn scrutiny over energy consumption. In recent months, stakeholders such as institutional investors and environmental organizations have made public statements about how blockchain technology can exacerbate climate risk due to high...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Austria’s INNIO joins UN Global Compact

The entry follows an alarming report from the IPCC. Austrian natural gas company INNIO said August 10 it had joined a UN-backed sustainability initiative to build on its own environmental, social and governance programme. A day after a red alert from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, INNIO said...
AgricultureWorld Economic Forum

How essential are pollinators for global food security?

The populations of many pollinator insects such as bees, wasps, and butterflies are in decline, which raises concerns about our future food security. Three-quarters of our crops depend on pollinators to some extent, but only one-third of global crop production totally depends on them. In fact, our largest producing crops...
LifestyleWorld Economic Forum

Which countries have the most UNESCO World Heritage sites?

An announcement of new sites by the UNESCO committee has shown that Italy now has 58 World Heritage locations. This places it ahead of China, which currently has 56 World Heritage sites. Any new property on this list is a great way to boost tourism in a country. Italy is...
BusinessWorld Economic Forum

Building an inclusive economic recovery in the Caribbean

A new study, The Economic Case for LGBT+ Inclusion in the Caribbean, shows the impact of exclusion and violence on LGBT+ people in the region, and how their livelihoods have been affected by COVID-19. The legal and social exclusion of LGBT+ people has a negative economic impact of between 2.1-5.7%...
EconomyGreenBiz

Can circular cities boost biodiversity?

Cities have an incredible opportunity to realign human interests with nature and its biodiversity. Due to the lockdowns of the past year, many people have found a renewed appreciation for green public space and blue skies. Now, some cities are leveraging the opportunity of stimulus measures to access resources to move towards a green and just recovery. Integrating the principles of circularity and custodianship of biodiversity can help achieve this goal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy