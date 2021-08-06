These Dutch cities are using the circular economy to conserve water

In his report to the 59th Commission for Social Development on the priority theme of socially just transition towards sustainable development (E/CN.5/2021/3), the Secretary- General pointed out that “By adopting the 2030 Agenda, world leaders recognized that the current trajectory of economic development has not led to shared prosperity for all, but to high and rising inequalities in many countries, the climate crisis, and unsustainable consumption and production patterns. These consequences have taken a toll on social development and people’s well-being, especially among the most vulnerable.” The Report further analyzed the link between high inequality, consumerism and environmental degradation and climate change. It makes the argument that a re-vamping of the patterns of production and consumption, namely achieving Sustainable Development Goal 12, is an imperative for the realization of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development for people and the planet.