Photography

Emma Elizabeth Tillman's Intimate Masterpieces of Self-Portraiture

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Elizabeth Tillman’s husband once told her she was born with a “disco ball soul” — meaning she revealed herself in a dizzying array of glimmering slivers that reflected the world back at itself. Throughout her career, the Los Angeles-based writer, director, and photographer has used self-portraiture to explore the extraordinary mysteries of everyday life, teasing the magic out of the mundane moments that we all too often take for granted.

Visual Art

Joseph Henry on immersive van Gogh

IT COULD NOT BE AVOIDED. With the lingering force of a traumatic memory, an advertisement for "Immersive Van Gogh" resurfaced constantly across social media. All over our screens, clips of masked visitors taking in wall-size projections of the Dutch painter's self-portraits, still lifes, and landscapes proliferated. A thousand Starry Nights bloomed in rapid succession. Any cursory investigation of the phenomenon would uncover a veritable ecosystem of similarly titled, large-scale digital van Gogh installations, their locations ranging from Atlanta to Antwerp, Houston to Hangzhou: "Immersive Van Gogh," "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," "Imagine Van Gogh: The Immersive Exhibition," "Van Gogh Alive."

