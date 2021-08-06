Emma Elizabeth Tillman’s Intimate Masterpieces of Self-Portraiture
Emma Elizabeth Tillman’s husband once told her she was born with a “disco ball soul” — meaning she revealed herself in a dizzying array of glimmering slivers that reflected the world back at itself. Throughout her career, the Los Angeles-based writer, director, and photographer has used self-portraiture to explore the extraordinary mysteries of everyday life, teasing the magic out of the mundane moments that we all too often take for granted.www.anothermag.com
