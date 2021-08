STURGIS, S.D. – One person died and another was seriously injured Friday afternoon in a crash south of Sturgis, south where the Sturgis Motorcycle rally is underway. The Highway Patrol reports a southbound Dodge Ram pickup moved to pass a group of motorcycles when it collided with a northbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Both occupants of the motorcycle were thrown. The 60-year-old male driver was dead at the scene. The 61-year-old female passenger was airlifted to a local hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was wearing a helmet; the driver was not.