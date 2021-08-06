Stillwater and Amanda Knox – the issue of sensitivity in true crime films

There is something intriguing about movies based on real life, and no one can deny the mass appeal of true crime stories. From TV series to Academy Award-winning movies, seeing something that is inspired by real people has been a way to grip the public’s attention for centuries, and continues to fascinate cinephiles today. But we seldom consider if what we are watching is exploitation, or how a fictionalised take on someone’s very real life will affect them going forward. Stillwater is the latest, ethically dubious Hollywood film that makes you ask yourself the question, when does ‘inspiration’ cross the line? And when do movies become harmful instead of ‘entertaining’?