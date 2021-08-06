Cancel
Movies

Stillwater and Amanda Knox – the issue of sensitivity in true crime films

By Emma-Jane Betts
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is something intriguing about movies based on real life, and no one can deny the mass appeal of true crime stories. From TV series to Academy Award-winning movies, seeing something that is inspired by real people has been a way to grip the public’s attention for centuries, and continues to fascinate cinephiles today. But we seldom consider if what we are watching is exploitation, or how a fictionalised take on someone’s very real life will affect them going forward. Stillwater is the latest, ethically dubious Hollywood film that makes you ask yourself the question, when does ‘inspiration’ cross the line? And when do movies become harmful instead of ‘entertaining’?

Moviesimdb.com

Amanda Knox Blasts ‘Stillwater’ for ‘Profiting’ Off Life Story, Says Film Makes Her Look ‘Guilty’

Amanda Knox, the American woman who was convicted and then exonerated of the 2007 murder of her roommate and fellow exchange student while studying in Italy, has called out Tom McCarthy’s new film “Stillwater” for making a “profit” off her life story. In the film, Matt Damon plays an oil rigger and father to a young woman who, while estranged from him and visiting France, is accused of a crime she says she did not commit. While McCarthy has said that the similarities — in that both Knox’s story and the film center around an American tourist swept up in a sensational crime — stop there, Knox blasted the movie in a Medium.com essay as well as on Twitter (see below).
MoviesBoston Globe

Amanda Knox slams film ‘Stillwater’ for exploiting, distorting her story: ‘Does my name belong to me? Does my face?’

Amanda Knox, who was wrongfully convicted twice and later acquitted in the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher while they were exchange students in Italy, called out Tom McCarthy, director of the film “Stillwater,” and its star, Matt Damon, in a 43-tweet Twitter thread Thursday, saying they are exploiting and warping her story for profit and that they never attempted to reach out to her.
Moviesimdb.com

Stillwater Director Says Amanda Knox's Comments Seem "Very Removed" From Actual Film

Stillwater director and co-writer Tom McCarthy has made it abundantly clear that in no way, shape or form is the film based on Amanda Knox's experience with the Italian judicial system. In an interview with Variety, published on Friday, Aug. 6, McCarthy reiterated Stillwater was inspired by a number of different stories, and was by no means solely about Knox's wrongful conviction in the murder of Meredith Kercher. As he put it, "It does take from aspects of true life events, like many films, but Stillwater is about Bill Baker's journey, his relationship with his estranged daughter Allison and a French woman and her young daughter he meets along the way." The director...
MoviesFox News

Amanda Knox details why she called out Matt Damon movie 'Stillwater': 'I’m still living with the consequences'

After denouncing the Matt Damon movie "Stillwater" in a recent Twitter thread, Amanda Knox explained why she spoke out about the movie that was inspired by her real-life case. "Stillwater" director Tom McCarthy has previously said that the movie is inspired by the 34-year-old who, along with Raffaele Sollecito, was twice convicted and later acquitted in the 2007 murder of Knox’s roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Perugia, Italy. The film sees Damon, 50, play a father whose daughter finds herself in a similar situation and follows his quest to prove her innocence.
Stillwater, OKPosted by
Variety

‘Stillwater’ Director Tom McCarthy on Casting Matt Damon Against Type and Amanda Knox Criticism

In his new film “Stillwater,” co-writer/director Tom McCarthy wanted to present the image of an American hero – and then turn it on its head. The film, now in theaters, stars Matt Damon as Bill Baker, a roughneck from the titular town in Oklahoma who travels to Marseille, France to visit his imprisoned daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin.) A stranger in a strange land where he doesn’t speak the language or truly understand the dynamics, Bill’s only company is a single mother (Camille Cottin) and her young daughter (played by first-time actor Lilou Siauvaud, a local discovery.) McCarthy, who won an Oscar...
Movieskmuw.org

Amanda Knox Is Fighting to Take Back Her Story

Who owns a person’s story? That’s a question Amanda Knox wants more people to ponder. She was incarcerated in Italy for four years after being wrongfully convicted of the 2007 murder of her roommate, Mereditch Kercher. Now, the new film “Stillwater,” directed by Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, tells her story.
Baxter, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Review: ‘Stillwater’ runs deep with emotions

BAXTER — A New England actor playing an Oklahoman in France who is trying to exonerate his on-screen daughter of murder has a certain undeniable “je ne sais quoi” appeal to it. Oscar-winner Matt Damon stars in “Stillwater” as an unemployed oil-rig roughneck attempting to free his estranged daughter from...
Moviesharborlightnews.com

At the Movies

Stillwater At first glance, I wasn’t excited about this movie. The previews made it look like a slightly different version of Taken, with Matt Damon in the Liam Neeson role. Really wasn’t the case at all, nor is it “about” Amanda Knox. Some of that s...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Just Hit Netflix

It’s been a long time since Hollywood viewed the Western as a hot commodity, so it was only fitting that someone with such a love of cinema history, the genre itself and its spaghetti variant would come along to deliver the best oater the business had seen in a long time.
MoviesGeekTyrant

John Lithgow Joins Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese' KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

John Lithgow is the latest actor to join the cast of director Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Lithgow will take on the role of a prosecutor. The film is based on David Grann’s novel, and the story is set in 1920s Oklahoma. It depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Here’s a description of the story:
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

The New Hollywood A-List, From Anya Taylor-Joy to Rege-Jean Page

Survey the industry’s top star-makers and they’ll all tell you a version of the same thing: Hollywood stardom isn’t what it used to be. Sure, a fresh-faced actor can still burst onto the scene, captivating industry insiders and audiences alike (as Timothée Chalamet did with Call Me by Your Name a few years back). But agents, managers and studio executives say it has become harder and harder for those actors to take hold of the cultural zeitgeist the way a Leonardo DiCaprio or Jennifer Lawrence once did. “The idea of the movie star has died,” says one top agency talent...
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Ozark season 4 release date, trailer, and more

Very soon, we’re going to pay one last visit to the Ozark lakes, as Netflix’s dark TV series about a family of money launderers comes to a close with its fourth season. Over the last three seasons, we’ve seen Marty and Wendy Byrde get themselves in and out of trouble, but this final series could see their criminal enterprise come tumbling down around them.
Moviesramascreen.com

Netflix Acquires Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Directorial Debut, THE LOST DAUGHTER

Netflix has announced that they’ve acquired all remaining worldwide rights to The Lost Daughter from Endeavor Content. The film is the feature directorial debut of Academy Award nominated actor Maggie Gyllenhaal who also adapted the script based on the 2006 novel from best-selling author Elena Ferrante. Starring: Academy Award and...
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

John Lithgow starring in Killers of the Flower Moon

John Lithgow has become the latest star to join the cast of Martin Scorsese's epic Western 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. John Lithgow is to star in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. The 75-year-old actor has joined Martin Scorsese's upcoming Apple film in the role of Prosecutor Leaward. The epic...
Moviesworldofreel.com

PTA, Spielberg, Eastwood, Del Toro, and McKay Skipping Festivals

The important directors with new movies at the fall festivals this year are Pedro Almodovar, Jane Campion, Paul Schrader, Denis Villeneuve, Edgar Wright and Paolo Sorrentino … yikes. Almost every studio is skipping the festivals with movies that should have been big priorities. Suffice to say, it’s going to be...

