Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

How Truck Drivers Helped This Girl Achieve Her Olympic Dream

Posted by 
Vice
Vice
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mirabai Chanu, the weightlifter who opened India’s medal count on the first day of Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a silver, has had quite the homecoming. Last week, when she came back to Manipur – the northeastern state that churns out international-calibre athletes – she received a roaring welcome. Since then, she’s been offered INR 1 crore ($134,825) and a government job, free pizza for life, cement to build a house, and even a biopic offer.

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Trucks#Poverty#Manipur#Hindustan Times#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsCBS Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics: The cost of athletes achieving dreams has become extraordinarily high

The Olympics are about dreams. Decades of falling asleep thinking about ... what? Slipping a piece of fabric that loops through a heavy gold disc around your neck? Entering the stadium with 10,000 people rumbling your name? The ecstasy of experiencing competition with another at a level so deep and so unrecognizable that it plays out not in a pool but in one's soul?
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

'I was lucky to be alive': Laura Collett suffered a terrible horse-riding accident eight years ago which left her with severe injuries and no sight in her right eye... now, she's an Olympic eventing champion and has achieved 'more than a dream come true'

Laura Collett did not imagine she would be here on this humid night under floodlights with a gold medal hanging round her neck. She wasn't sure she would be alive at all, let alone part of the British eventing team who had just waltzed to a wonderful triumph at the Tokyo Equestrian Park, the country's first title of this sort since 1972.
WorldBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Equestrian Laura Collett achieves gold medal dream

An equestrian who was severely injured after falling off her horse eight years ago has said winning a team eventing gold was "beyond words". Laura Collett achieved her dream at her Olympics debut alongside her team members Oliver Townend and Tom McEwen. She said: "It's always been a childhood dream...
Sportswkzo.com

Olympics-Biles thanks Japanese gym that helped her regain her form

(Reuters) – Simone Biles on Wednesday thanked the Japanese gym she visited in secret to overcome a bout of “the twisties” that threatened to end her Olympic run in Tokyo before she battled back to win a bronze on the balance beam. Biles spent several days out of the spotlight...
Posted by
Vice

He Built a Helicopter From Scratch. It Worked, Then It Killed Him.

Ismail Shaikh, a 28-year-old school dropout from the Indian state of Maharashtra, had a dream: to own a helicopter. After asking around, he soon realised that helicopters cost millions – money he didn’t have. That’s when he took on the challenge of building his very own helicopter. Shaikh spent the...
AccidentsPosted by
Vice

Travel Blogger in Coma After Terrible Crash in Bali

An American travel blogger is fighting for her life after a horrific scooter accident in the Indonesian tourist island of Bali, with her family crowdfunding nearly $300,000 in a desperate attempt to medevac her to the United States for treatment. On July 31, two young men found 27-year-old Kaitlyn McCaffery...
Public SafetyBBC

Helicopter search finds missing girl, six, in field near home

A six-year-old girl who went missing was found asleep in a field near her home by a police helicopter. The disappearance of the girl in north Devon sparked a large search also involving police dog handlers. Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed officers were called out at about 21:30 BST on...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Helping hand achievement in The Ascent

This can be achieved in couch co-op mode with two gamepads. Make sure not to use a character that you have progressed far into the game with, since the game may override your progress. To be safe before you start create two new save files. Then start a couch co-op...
Swimming & Surfingthehighlandsun.com

How Emma McKeon’s magic week in the pool helped her make Olympic history

The moment when everyone realised Olympic history was on the cards for Emma McKeon came at about 11:47am AEST on Saturday in the pool at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. The 27-year-old from Wollongong had powered through a big program and was on the way towards her ultimate goal — equalling the all-time record of seven medals for a female athlete in any sport at a single Olympic Games.
TennisPosted by
Vice

There Is A Tennis Ball Shortage Too Now

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. The other day, I went to Target to buy tennis balls before playing with a friend, but the two Targets closest to me didn't have any. I asked an employee if they had any in the back, and she said no, they fly off the shelves almost as soon as they come in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy