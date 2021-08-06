How Truck Drivers Helped This Girl Achieve Her Olympic Dream
Mirabai Chanu, the weightlifter who opened India’s medal count on the first day of Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a silver, has had quite the homecoming. Last week, when she came back to Manipur – the northeastern state that churns out international-calibre athletes – she received a roaring welcome. Since then, she’s been offered INR 1 crore ($134,825) and a government job, free pizza for life, cement to build a house, and even a biopic offer.www.vice.com
Comments / 0