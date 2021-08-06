Cancel
She Called Out Her Teacher’s Rape Joke on TikTok. Now She’s Being Sued.

By Heather Chen
Malaysian teenager Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam decided that she had had enough. In April, the 17-year-old student took to TikTok to share her account of a male teacher who made a rape joke during a gym class. “At first he approached the topic in a joking sort of way but his language slowly got more lewd and he started joking about rape, which prompted the boys in my class to laugh along as if it was nothing,” Ain said, recalling the events in a phone interview at the time with VICE World News.

www.vice.com

