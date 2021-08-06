Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CVC Buying Stake in LaLiga’s Business Despite Possible Rights Bubble

By JohnWallStreet
Posted by 
Sportico
Sportico
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aknL5_0bJd9BsZ00

CVC Capital Partners and LaLiga have reportedly agreed in principle on a 50-year deal that would give the private equity firm a 10.95% stake in a new holding company ( Boost LaLiga) that would control the league’s commercial ventures (think: JVs, LaLiga Tech, sponsorships) for $3.2 billion (LaLiga was valued at €24.25 billion). The transaction is pending majority approval by the 42 first- and second-division clubs.

Spanish league clubs are facing financial troubles and in need of a capital infusion. So one can understand why LaLiga’s executive committee ( Comisión Delegada ) would be open to the idea of a private-equity tie-up. It is less clear why CVC would invest in the league at a time when some suggest the air is leaking out of a European media rights bubble. Albachiara SAGL founder Roger Mitchell suggested it is unlikely CVC’s investment thesis is about “re-rating media valuations.” He said it is more likely based on “opportunistic special situation investing, marketing innovation and decision making.” CVC did not respond to our request for comment.

Our Take: LaLiga clubs are desperately in need of cash after a year and a half without fans in attendance. In addition to the current economics falling short, “the two biggest clubs, Real Madrid and F.C. Barcelona, are massively leveraged,” Mitchell said. “Really, the whole league is.” As of January, Barcelona alone had around $1.5 billion in debt , and just yesterday, the club announced it had to part ways with its superstar Lionel Messi. Financial troubles help to explain why Real Madrid and Barcelona continue to support the Super League project .

Neither Spanish league giant is represented on the executive committee. And neither has publicly stated how it feels about LaLiga’s deal with CVC (though Cadena SER has reported Barcelona believes it is irresponsible to tie up broadcast rights for a half century at today’s valuation, and El Independiente is reporting that Real Madrid plans to sue the league and CVC). But it is safe to assume the private equity firm isn’t going to buy into the NewCo without their support and a long-term commitment to LaLiga. “No serious financial investor is going to pour money into that league unless they have an ironclad guarantee that those two clubs are going to be a part of it. [LaLiga’s commercial rights] would lose 50%, 60%, 70% of their value without them,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell—a Europe-based corporate financier and consultant—indicated the private equity firm may not be concerned with the domestic media rights trajectory, because the opportunity is too good to pass up. “When an industry is bleeding cash, a smart investor can negotiate a favorable deal that maybe they could not have gotten two years ago and that they won’t get two years from now,” he said.

That appears to be the case. Last season, the league generated around $2.1 billion dollars in media rights revenues. If one assumes an approximate 15% cost margin on delivering those revenues (which would be high), and CVC keeps about 11% of the net, they would have been entitled to around $200 million. Even if rights fees were to remain flat over the next 30 years, the PE firm would take in more than the $3.3 billion it put up on a discounted cash flow basis (remember, it’s a 50-year deal and that figure doesn’t account for their interest in the holding company). It is worth noting that while CVC is entitled to a percentage of media rights revenues , the company will not own an actual stake in the league’s media rights, which will not be under the Boost LaLiga umbrella.

If one looks at CVC’s investment in Pro14 rugby and the Roc Nation-led rebrand it has undergone, it would be reasonable to assume the PE firm also believes it can use marketing as a means of growing LaLiga’s value. “Private equity people believe sport is stuck in the mud with its thinking, that [leagues] are not approaching modern audiences the right way, and if they are given some support they could move the business forward significantly,” Mitchell said. He pointed to Formula One’s turnaround under Liberty Media as an example of how a new approach could change a sport’s fortunes and help to grow the pie.

The third reason CVC may be willing to overlook the current media rights trend is because of confidence it can eliminate the discount to valuation that exists—due to suboptimal decision-making and internal politics—simply by running the business more efficiently. As Mitchell explained, the vast difference in resources among clubs means LaLiga is “always working to a compromise; to find something that is more or less acceptable to Real Madrid and Getafe. And that means the league is not really doing the best it can.”

It is also possible CVC is simply more bullish on LaLiga’s domestic media rights future than the bears, as JL Sports Investment CEO Jochen Losch is. “Football is the number one [piece of] content in Europe, by far,” Losch said. “It’s lightyears ahead of everything else. [The European leagues] are going through a small period now, where rights fees have flattened as a result of the transformation in the media market from linear TV to streaming. But in the medium- and long-term, the fees will always go up, as they have always gone up in the past.” It’s worth mentioning CVC previously tried to buy interest in a company that would have controlled Serie A’s media rights.

While the deal looks to be opportunistic from CVC’s point of view, one prominent sports banker suggested it might make more sense financially for LaLiga to borrow the money. Mitchell didn’t disagree. But he said the league may see CVC as the “glue to keep the whole thing together. You don’t get that with debt.”

While true, taking the equity route has its own potential pitfalls. Remember, PE is buying in for the purpose of generating a large return over a relatively short period. Their motivations may not align with the league’s long-term best interests. For what it’s worth, LaLiga reportedly will have total control over rights negotiations and the terms of their commercial deals.

Comments / 0

Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
190
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvc Capital Partners#Real Madrid#Cvc Buying Stake#Cvc Capital Partners#Jvs#Laliga Tech#Spanish#European#F C Barcelona#Super League#Cadena Ser#El Independiente#Pe#Pro14 Rugby#Formula#Liberty Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CVC funds to buy Stock Spirits in $1-bln deal

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits has agreed to a takeover by funds affiliated to private equity firm CVC in a deal valuing the London-listed vodka and spirits maker at 767 million pounds ($1.1 billion), the firms said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7211 pounds) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
SoccerPosted by
Front Office Sports

Real Madrid Promises Legal Action Against La Liga-CVC Deal

A deal that could bring private equity to La Liga will be put before a vote Thursday, but one of the league’s top clubs is threatening legal action to stop the transaction. La Liga needs 22 of its 42 clubs to approve a contract with CVC Capital Partners, and league executives appear confident they have the votes.
DrinksLaw.com

Heavyweight Trio Advise On CVC's Latest Big Ticket Deal

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Clifford Chance and Slaughter and May have taken lead roles on private equity firm CVC’s £767 million takeover of London listed vodka company Stock Spirits – the latest in a string of buyout transactions as PE firms continue to leverage an abundance of dry powder. Stock Spirits...
Soccerchatsports.com

Messi’s Limited Options Paint a Dim Portrait of Modern Soccer

In those frantic, final hours in April, before a cabal of owners of Europe’s grandest clubs unveiled their plan for a breakaway superleague to an unsuspecting and unwelcoming world, a schism emerged in their ranks. One faction, driven by Andrea Agnelli, chairman of Juventus, and Florentino Pérez, president of Real...
SoccerPosted by
Sportico

LaLiga Approves $2.4 Billion CVC Deal as Barca, Madrid Opt Out

LaLiga’s general assembly approved a modified $2.4 billion private equity deal with CVC Capital Partners, with 38 of the 42 clubs in Spanish soccer’s first two divisions voting to accept the proposal. LaLiga’s top clubs—Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, as well as an unidentified club from the second division—rejected the measure, which calls for forming a new commercial entity of which CVC will own a 10% stake for 50 years. The deal valued the league at $28.5 billion. Javier Tebas, the president of LaLiga, said at a Thursday press conference that the deal was modified in the face of club complaints...
Soccerkitco.com

Goldman to lend 1 bln euros to CVC for La Liga deal, source says

MADRID, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs will contribute a 1 billion euro syndicated ($1.17 billion) loan to private equity firm CVC’s planned 2.7 bln euro investment in Spain’s top football league, LaLiga, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Online newspaper El Confidencial first reported Goldman’s involvement...
UEFAdailynewsen.com

The RFEF loads against the Laliga-CVC agreement: illegal, opportunistic, lousy, unfortunate ...

The Royal Spanish Football Federation has only charged against the Agreement between La Laliga and CVC by which the clubs will receive 2,700 million euros in exchange for a percentage of their business during the next 50 years. The entity chaired by Luis Rubiales considers "totally illegal" this operation and considers it "a lousy and unfortunate economic agreement for the future of all Spanish football".
Soccerdailynewsen.com

Real Madrid will denounce Javier Tebas and CVC

It is already official. Real Madrid is going to report with the goal of slowing down the agreement that creates so much harms with the CVC investment fund. Just a day after Laliga confirms to the world its forecast of a majority vote in favor of the decision with at least 32 of the 42 clubs, the white entity has confirmed that the fight in offices will not conclude: "The Board Directive of Real Madrid CF, gathered today at 11:00 h, has unanimously agreed to execute both civil and criminal legal actions against the President of Laliga, Don Javier Tebas Medrano, against Don Javier de Jaime Guijarro responsible for the Fund CVC and against the CVC Capital Partners Sicav-FIS itself.
Soccermarketresearchtelecast.com

Real Madrid takes Tebas and CVC to court

The Real Madrid, through an official statement, has announced that it is going to execute “legal actions, both civil and criminal” against the president of the League, Javier Tebas, and against Javier de Jaime Guijarro responsible for the Fund CVC. The objective of Real Madrid it is to “annul and...
Premier Leaguedailyjournal.net

Madrid suing league president over deal with investment fund

MADRID — Real Madrid will take legal action against the president of the Spanish league over a multi billion-dollar deal with an investment fund, the club said on Tuesday. Madrid said its board of directors unanimously agreed “to initiate both civil and criminal legal action” against Javier Tebas and the head of investment fund CVC Capital Partners, Javier de Jaime Guijarro. It also said it will take legal action against the fund itself.
BusinessBBC

Deliveroo: German rival buys stake in delivery platform

Online food delivery firm Delivery Hero has taken a 5% stake worth £284m in its UK rival Deliveroo. Deliveroo shares jumped 11% to 360p on Monday following the news, its highest since the firm went public in March at 390p a share. Delivery Hero's boss Niklas Oestberg said on Twitter...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Real Madrid to take legal action against LaLiga and US private equity firm over £2.3bn cash injection as feud rumbles on with league chief Javier Tebas accusing Florentino Perez of employing threatening tactics

Real Madrid say they will take legal action against La Liga and the investment fund CVC to stop a proposed agreement between the two that would mean a 2.7 billion windfall for the Spanish League in exchange for ten per cent of television revenue over the next 50 years. League...

Comments / 0

Community Policy