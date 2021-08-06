Eastbound lanes of I-66 blocked due to tractor trailer crash in Fairfax County

Three eastbound lanes of Interstate 66 are closed because of a tractor trailer crash in Fairfax County Friday morning.

The Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program reported the crash on I-66 near VA 286 (Exit 55) around 5 a.m. Officials said it is a multi-vehicle crash with injury, but additional details about the crash have not yet been released.

Westbound lanes are open Friday, but eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period of time while the crash is investigated.

Delays extended about two miles early Friday.

Virginia Department of Transportation officials said the tractor trailer overturned and a heavy duty wrecker is on the scene to clear the crash.

No details have been released about the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries to those involved.

VDOT asks drivers to use alternate routes.

