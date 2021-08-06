Is Non-Alcoholic Beer the Healthy Alternative We've Been Made to Believe?

JING Jasmine Pearls Sparkling Tea (£17.95, jingtea.com) The British have been reducing their daily intake of tea for decades – a long, steady decline that has coincided with the seemingly inexorable rise of coffee. But for all the inroads made by Starbucks and Costa, pods and AeroPresses into our daily lives, tea retains its place in our collective routines and imaginations: according to research carried out for National Tea Day a couple of years back, daily tea consumption still outstrips coffee by 165 million to 95 million cups. These days, tea’s competitors might be beer or wine as well as espresso or cappuccino – thanks to the arrival of high-quality products specifically aimed at adults looking for a low or no-alcohol alternative on evenings out and on special occasions. The latter would certainly not be disgraced by this typically stylish new product from organic, single-garden tea specialists, JING: a sparkling tea with a heavenly jasmine scent, it’s properly dry without being tannic, and has the texture and mouthfeel of a natural sparkling wine such as pet nat.