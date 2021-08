LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a sexual assault around 8:16 p.m. when a 36-year-old woman said the man lured her to his residence since he was not allowed to be home because of an active 50-B restraining order of protection between the two.