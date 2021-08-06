Warmth continues, humidity returns for the weekend

The big monsoonal high is on vacation over in Texas currently, but will nudge back to the west in the coming days. As the ridge builds, temperatures will warm across the region—more notably felt for inland areas. Another interesting aspect of its movement brings another weak surge of monsoonal moisture late Wednesday into Thursday. The most likely impact will be high clouds, but there is a slight chance of light showers as well. Beyond this surge, another area of moisture will stream in from the south into the weekend. We can attribute this stream to Tropical Cyclone Kevin in the East Pacific. Timing on this pulse will be Friday into Saturday and we’ll likely see more high clouds and possibly some light showers. Thunderstorm chances will also have to be monitored. General southerly flow with the expanding ridge will mean a warm-up across the board for the region with above normal highs expected beginning Wednesday/Thursday and probably lasting into the weekend.