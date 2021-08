In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Renee Paquette spoke about some fans of WWE and AEW who like to have an ‘us vs. them’ mentality and take a side. Here are highlights:. On wrestling fans taking sides in AEW vs. WWE: “It does very much feel like you’re either ‘in’ or you’re ‘out,’ whether it’s WWE or AEW. Wrestling fans, they very much so want to take a side. They want it to be ‘us vs. them,’ WWE vs. AEW, however you want to look at that.”