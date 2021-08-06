Cancel
Mobile, AL

Seasonal Stretch Ahead

By Thomas Geboy
WKRG
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today is looking like a textbook summer day. We start today with a slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but most begin the day dry and mild. Clouds will build as we move through the morning into the afternoon. A few showers and storms are possible with rain chances hovering around 30%. Temperatures will run close to seasonal norms. Highs will reach the lower 90s with heat index values climbing to near 100. A sea breeze at the coast will leave beach communities a few degrees cooler.

Mobile, AL
#Wkrg
