Citi Downgrades IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Neutral

Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey downgraded Rocket Cos Inc. (NYSE: RKT) from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $12.00 (from $14.00). The analyst comments "A look at the consensus view on residential mortgage (the combined outlooks of Fannie, Freddie, and the MBA) suggests that over the next several years, we are heading into exactly the sort of market for which RKT's well designed direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform is not optimized: a dramatic fall off in refinance/cash-out refinance and slowing levels of purchase-related mortgages. Given current staffing and capital levels, the impacts from competitive pressures are not likely to subside while market volumes fall. We are lowering our estimates, lowering our price target from $14 to $12, and lowering our rating from NEUTRAL to UNDERPERFORM"