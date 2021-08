ORLANDO, Fla. — Showers and storms will roll into Central Florida Friday afternoon.

The storms will start to move in late this afternoon. There’s a 40% chance of rain.

Many areas can expect to see some rain around 3 p.m.

Temperatures will climb into the 90s. It will feel like temperatures are 10 degrees higher in some spots.

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Visite la sección en español: Temporada de huracanes