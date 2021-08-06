Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Asda chief Burnley exits ahead of schedule without new boss in place

By James Davey
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNIF6_0bJd4XsG00

LONDON (Reuters) -British supermarket group Asda said on Friday its chief executive Roger Burnley had stepped down, six months before he had been due to leave and without a successor in place.

In February Asda was bought from U.S. retail group Walmart in a private equity-backed deal that gave it an enterprise value of 6.8 billion pounds ($9.5 billion).

A month later the new owners - brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa and private equity group TDR Capital - said Burnley would leave the group next year after it had transitioned fully to new ownership and once his long-term successor was in place.

However, Burnley has now left and is effectively on so-called paid “gardening leave”, preventing him taking other work for six months.

“We have mutually agreed with Roger that now is the right time for him to step down from the business following a transition period under our ownership,” a statement from the brothers and TDR said.

It gave no specific reason for his early departure or any financial details.

“A process to recruit Roger’s replacement is ongoing and the shareholders look forward to making a further announcement regarding his long term replacement and some additional appointments,” Asda said.

It added that in the interim the brothers would work closely with the supermarket group’s leadership team of chief operating officer Anthony Hemmerdinger, chief merchandising officer Derek Lawlor, chief people officer Hayley Tatum and finance chief John Fallon.

Burnley, 55, re-joined Asda in 2016 and had been CEO since 2018.

Asda is Britain’s third-largest supermarket group after market leader Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

It is one of the country’s biggest private-sector employers with a staff of 140,000.

($1 = 0.7185 pounds)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asda#New Boss#British#Tdr Capital#Tesco#Sainsbury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
BusinessTelegraph

Asda boss quits early as Issas tighten their grip

The boss of Asda has resigned early as the billionaire Issa brothers stamp their mark on Britain’s third-biggest supermarket chain. Roger Burnley, 55, has stepped down from the business with the supermarket yet to announce his successor. Mr Burnley has led Asda since 2018 and in March signalled plans to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Asda CEO Roger Burnley steps down

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Asda said on Friday its chief executive, Roger Burnley, has stepped down from the business. Asda, taken over by the billionaire Issa brothers and private equity group TDR Capital in February, said a process to recruit Burnley’s successor was “ongoing”. Asda had...
BusinessTravel Weekly

New boss named for StudentUniverse

Steven de Blois has been named managing director of StudentUniverse, Flight Centre Travel Group’s online travel booking platform for students. He replaces Mike Cleary who spent almost a decade with the firm, including the last four years at the helm. De Blois will be responsible for leading all aspects of...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Student nurse, 22, who tested positive for Covid before flying home from Majorca claims she was left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel and says she'd 'rather be in prison'

A student nurse who tested positive for Covid-19 before flying home from Majorca has claimed she's been left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel. Sophie Burdge, 22, from Barry, Wales, spent a week on the Balearic Island with a friend following a tough few months during which she lost her partner.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Australia's AGL Energy annual profit falls 33.5%

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s top power producer AGL Energy Ltd on Thursday reported a 33.5% drop in annual profit, hurt by a collapse in power prices and increasing pressure from renewable alternatives. Underlying profit dropped to A$537 million ($396.04 million)for the year ended June 30 from A$808 million a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK's Vectura to back $1.52 bln takeover offer from Philip Morris

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Vectura Group PLC said on Thursday it plans to back tobacco giant Philip Morris International’s offer which values the British drugmaker at 1.1 billion pounds ($1.52 billion), days after private equity firm Carlyle backed off from raising its bid. $1 = 0.7230 pounds Reporting by Pushkala...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Stock Spirits investors eyeing another bid round

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - CVC is taking a shot at Eastern European drinkers. The private equity firm announced on Thursday it’s paying here around 800 million pounds for London-listed Stock Spirits, which sells vodka and bitters in countries including Poland, Slovakia and Croatia. A premium of more than 40% to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy