Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

A healthier politics is possible

By Damon Linker
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The strange thing about political extremism is that at a certain point it unfolds according to its own logic. Ask the most radical ideologues and analysts on the right why they have taken to entertaining or concocting arguments justifying an American Caesar or Salazar, and they will tell you it's because the other side is already practicing authoritarianism and actively seeking to impose soft totalitarianism on the country. We're just trying to defend ourselves, they'll say. In such a circumstance, failure to use any and all tactics available would be foolish, like tying your own hands in the midst of a battle to the death with a mortal enemy.

theweek.com

Comments / 0

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Minnesota State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Al Franken
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Democrats#American Caesar#Trumpified#Republicans#Latitudinarian#Senate#Democratic#The Democratic Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
PoliticsCNN

Andrew Cuomo's downfall sends a striking message

Julian Zelizer, a CNN political analyst, is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and author of the book, "Burning Down the House: Newt Gingrich, the Fall of a Speaker, and the Rise of the New Republican Party." Follow him on Twitter @julianzelizer. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.
U.S. Politicscitywatchla.com

The Fallacies of Political Labelism

"Mr. Jeffries, you know who enabled Trump to win in 2016—the smug Hillary Clinton-dominated Democratic Party. It was not your despised 'radical left' who voted for... Bernie Sanders." Words to describe Democratic politicians as "moderate," "centrist," "center-left," "center-right," "leftist," or House Democratic Caucus Chair, Hakeem Jeffries' recent denunciatory nomenclature of...
Presidential Electionarcamax.com

A Liberal Goes to Confession: Biden Versus Obama

WASHINGTON -- Let me be the first liberal to confess. Avuncular President Joe Biden is the president we expected young, cool former President Barack Obama to be. Huge steps forward are happening here. The Senate just passed a massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill for roads, bridges, rail and broadband. In a small miracle, it's bipartisan, with Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky voting for a bill Biden will soon sign with fanfare.
Presidential ElectionLas Vegas Sun

Biden’s approach is working

If President Joe Biden stands for one idea, it is that our system can work. We live in a big, diverse country, but good leaders can bring people together across differences to do big things. In essence, Biden is defending liberal democracy, and the notion that you can’t govern a nation based on the premise that the other half of the country is irredeemably awful.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Andrew Cuomo's resignation shows 1 party is still capable of shame

Few expected New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to announce his resignation, effective August 24, at Tuesday's mid-day press conference. But the news wasn't exactly a surprise. That's because an investigation by the state attorney general's office concluded last week that he had sexually harassed 11 women — and because Cuomo is a Democrat, the only party in American politics still capable of shame.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Week

The census is about to set our politics on fire

Get ready for a new round of "white replacement" tirades from Tucker Carlson. The Washington Post reports that when the first demographic breakdowns from the 2020 census are officially unveiled later this week, they'll show that the number of white people in the country is shrinking. White people will still command a majority, but by thinning margins — making up less than 60 percent of the population, and composing less than half of the under-18 population. By 2045, it's expected that whites will lose their majority status altogether.
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Commentary: With Republicans Like These, Who Needs Democrats?

Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) was challenged recently by a caller on the “Jay Thomas Show.” The caller asked Cramer to reveal the identity of the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed unarmed Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, on January 6. Cramer claimed he did not know the name of the officer, nor did he believe the public had any right to know that officer’s name because he had not been found guilty of any wrongdoing.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: The Taliban marches on

BREAKING — “Census shows U.S. is diversifying, white population shrinking,” AP. TWITTER IS REAL LIFE? — The White House had GAIL, “a mom, business owner, and Type 1 diabetic,” take over their Twitter account this morning to call for action on prescription drug prices. President JOE BIDEN was scheduled to deliver remarks about this at 11:15 a.m., but he hasn’t started yet.
Presidential Electionmanisteenews.com

Ganss: Offers perspective on political parties

In regards to a letter published in the News Advocate on July 24, "Reader questions opinion offering 'clarity' between political parties", the author sought to clarify the differences between our two major political parties. I hesitated in writing because I feel the author, Al Frye, is a good fellow who...
Politicswgan.com

Eye On Politics

Https://soundcloud.com/newsradio-wgan/tech-talk-with-craig-663797692 Craig Peterson – America’s Leading CyberSecurity Coach, Joins The WGAN Morning News every Wednesday at 7:35 for Tech Talk. Catch…
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Andrew Cuomo's rapid fall from grace

Imagine a parallel universe in which President Andrew Cuomo was facing multiple credible sexual harassment allegations. Commander-in-chief Cuomo was a vision dancing in many pundits' heads for years. The thinking was that the tough-talking New York governor could beat Donald Trump, especially amid Democratic fears that Joe Biden wouldn't get...
U.S. Politicsqueensjewishlink.com

Not Always Political

It feels like déjà vu all over again. There is a COVID virus spreading and hitting the unvaccinated. There is also a debate about mask wearing. The difference is that now we have a vaccine. It is the fault of those who refused to get the vaccine and not wear a mask that we are now in this predicament.
POTUSWashington Post

A Trump lawyer admits you can’t believe him — again

A top lawyer for former president Donald Trump who pushed Trump’s claims of widespread electoral fraud has admitted, amid scrutiny of his election claims, that he maybe just made stuff up. Again. The Washington Post’s Devlin Barrett has the new details on what Rudolph W. Giuliani and his then-law partner,...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...
Florida StateMSNBC

Dean: Covid-19 will end mini-Trump's Florida career like it ended Trump's presidency

As Florida's Covid-19 caseload breaks the state's own all-time records, doctor and former governor Howard Dean appraises the troubled record of Florida Governor DeSantis, giving him an 'F' on substance. Dean says Desantis, who has styled himself after Donald Trump, will find Covid-19 dealing him the same political fate as Trump in this interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber. (The interview was part of a longer reported segment documenting DeSantis' record.)Aug. 11, 2021.
Congress & CourtsCNN

Never underestimate Nancy Pelosi

(CNN) — On Tuesday, the US Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package by a 69-30 vote. Now, the only obstacle that stands in the way of it becoming law is passage in the US House of Representatives. At first glance this might not seem like an obstacle at all,...
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

CNN has another Cuomo problem as female viewers turn off ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ in droves

CNN has long been the only major cable news network without a female primetime host and now the troubled network is having a hard time getting women to tune in. CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" with embattled namesake Chris Cuomo shed significant female viewers following the bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that declared he advised his brother on how to fend off sexual harassment allegations.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump may end up in prison! Senate is probing into Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election

The former Georgia U.S. Attorney, who was forced to resign two days after Trump’s infamous call asking Georgia’s Secretary of State to find him votes, testified he resigned after DOJ officials warned him 'Trump intended to fire him for refusing to say that widespread voter fraud had been found' in the state, according to reporting by The New York Times. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor Paul Butler to discuss the latest update in the Senate probe on Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election.Aug. 11, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy