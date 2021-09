Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO") announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has immediately suspended GEO's quarterly dividend payments with the goal of maximizing the use of cash flows to repay debt, deleverage, and internally fund growth. GEO currently intends to maintain its corporate tax structure as a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), but the Board has determined to undertake an evaluation of GEO's structure as a REIT.