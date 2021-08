After seeing two classes of NFL players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, who is going to get in as part of the 2022 class?. Canton, OH welcomed fans and all-time NFL greats back to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past weekend after COVID-19 eliminated the enshrinement ceremony in 2020. Subsequently, we saw two classes of football legends be inducted into the Hall of Fame as the 2020 and 2021 classes were honored on separate days.