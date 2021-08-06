NFL rumors: Eagles-Texans Deshaun Watson trade talks at a ‘standstill,’ insider reports

When the Philadelphia Eagles released Jamie Newman earlier this offseason, it left many a fan confused about the team’s immediate plans. Sure, the team already had a 22-year-old signal-caller in Jalen Hurts in place as their potential franchise quarterback in waiting and everyone’s favorite Audubon, New Jersey native – and Super Bowl MVP – Joe Flacco in place to back him up, but to many, Newsome was one of the more intriguing options in the 2021 NFL Draft. Landing him for nothing, not even any guaranteed money on his contract, felt like an absolute steal that could potentially pay off down the road.