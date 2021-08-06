NFL rumors: Eagles-Texans Deshaun Watson trade talks at a ‘standstill,’ insider reports
FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer pumped the brakes Thursday when it came to rumors the Houston Texans are close to trading quarterback Deshaun Watson. “The Houston Texans, they’re at standstill, because the Texans still think that Deshaun Watson’s going to end up wanting to play for them this year. ... And all the teams, there have been several teams trying to reach out to them to try to trade for Deshaun Watson, they’re not calling any of them back.”www.nj.com
Comments / 0