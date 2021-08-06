We have water; not the will

WATER. We want to express our appreciation of Naomi Underwood of the J.C Monitor for encouraging people to pay attention to their water usage. Whether or not you believe in climate change no one can deny the terrible drought we’re in. It’s essential for all of us to seriously consider how we use water and to use less when possible. Water levels are extremely low right now and this is having a terrible impact not only on the humans whose wells are drying up, but also on our wildlife. If you can, leave water outside to help them get through this drought. Leave a stick in the container for the critters that fall in.