Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

We have water; not the will

By Submitted Content
Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssemblymember Marie Waldron Special to Valley News Droughts are a fact of life in California and shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. Yet somehow we don’t seem capable of preparing for them. We are now in the second year of severe drought, and much of California’s agriculture, especially in the Central Valley, is facing devastation. The State Water Resources Control Board will soon vote on an “emergency curtailment” order that will prevent thousands of the state’s farmers from using major rivers and streams to irrigate their farms. Cutbacks on this scale are unprecedented and will affect our food supply. California agriculture produces one-third of the country’s vegetables, two-thirds of its fruits and nuts, and generates about $50 billion in annual revenue. W.

myvalleynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Drought#Water Supply#Vegetables
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Related
San Diego County, CAthevistapress.com

Assemblymember Waldron -We Have Water; Not the Will

Assemblymember Marie Waldron –Droughts are a fact of life in California and shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. Yet somehow we don’t seem capable of preparing for them. We are now in the second year of severe drought, and much of California’s agriculture, especially in the Central Valley, is facing devastation.
Superior, WISo Md News.com

What do we need more, water or oil?

Enbridge Inc. is based in Canada, and their Line 3 tar sands oil pipeline will span from Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wis. We can no longer afford to subsidize zombie fossil fuel infrastructure. Perhaps people are not aware that before installing a pipeline carrying toxic oil, all of the water...
Trinity County, CAtrinityjournal.com

We’re in a drought; pay attention to water usage

WATER. We want to express our appreciation of Naomi Underwood of the J.C Monitor for encouraging people to pay attention to their water usage. Whether or not you believe in climate change no one can deny the terrible drought we’re in. It’s essential for all of us to seriously consider how we use water and to use less when possible. Water levels are extremely low right now and this is having a terrible impact not only on the humans whose wells are drying up, but also on our wildlife. If you can, leave water outside to help them get through this drought. Leave a stick in the container for the critters that fall in.
Health Serviceswfxrtv.com

Extra SNAP benefits coming on Aug. 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services has confirmed that eligible SNAP households will receive emergency allotment benefits this month. The benefits will be loaded onto Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards Monday, Aug. 16. According to an email from VDSS at the end of July, these emergency...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Melioidosis Bacterial Infection Confirmed in the U.S

The CDC has warned doctors that four cases of the rare melioidosis infection have been confirmed in the U.S. The infection is also known as Whitmore’s disease, and the infections were detected in Kansas, Georgia, Minnesota and Texas. These incidents remind us that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is not the only one we should be worried about.
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Aug. 9: Plumas Public Health reports 19 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Aug. 9, that there are 19 new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Friday, Aug. 5, (the last reporting day) 20 cases were reported, and 20 cases were also reported on Monday, Aug. 1. Once again, the majority is in the Southern Region.
Food SafetyTri-County Times

Should we test our drinking water?

 The answer to this question depends on several factors. It concerns your health and the health of your family, so you need to know some basic facts. In addition to illness, a variety of less serious problems such as taste, color, odor and staining of clothes or fixtures are signs of possible water quality problems. Other things to think about include the nearness of your water well to septic systems and the composition of your home’s plumbing materials.
Riverside County, CAValley News

New illegal fireworks campaign leads to citations, arrests and seizure of 3,600 pounds of explosives

Nearly 86% reduction in acres burned from illegal fireworks this year Following the excessive and hazardous display of illegal fireworks in 2020, Riverside County launched an aggressive campaign to combat the dangerous display of illegal fireworks. The effort, brought forward by the board of supervisors, worked to reduce illegal fireworks in Riverside County using a multi-disciplinary team. Earlier this year, the board of supervisors passed a new county ordinance (858.2) prohibiting illegal fireworks. The resulting public education campaign launched the slogan “If You Light It, We’ll Write It” to remind residents of the physical and psychological dangers of illegal fireworks, while also warning of the enforcement consequences. The education campaign included public service a.
Greeley, COThe Tribune

Mike Weiland: We have to act on climate change

We all have seen the increase in natural disasters around the world over the past few decades. This includes an increase in glacial and polar ice melt, warmer (even deadly) summertime temperatures and extremes in rainfall and drought. More locally, we see hotter temperatures every year, more smoke from wildfires every summer and fall, less mountain snowfall and earlier melt of the snowpack and runoff.
Riverside County, CAValley News

Local school districts superintendent salaries continue to rise

The public’s right to know how their money is being spent at local, state and national levels is a fundamental component of public access law. Valley News is providing a comparison of the salaries of each school district’s superintendents throughout Southwest Riverside County. Since each district varies in size and job requirements, Valley News has determined the best way to give an accurate comparison is by taking the salary for each individual position and dividing that number by the student population to determine which employees are highest paid in the region. All information in this story was obtained under the Freedom of Information Act and is protected by the California Supreme Court, which has held that names and salaries of individual public employees are required to be.
California StateValley News

Being wildfire ready should be a way of life in Southern California

The governors of California and Nevada called for more federal firefighting assistance last week as they toured the region blackened by the lightning-sparked Tamarack Fire, one of several massive wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes. Battling multiple large-scale fires with limited resources, the U.S. Forest Service decided in early July to let dozens of lightning fires burn, including the Tamarack Fire. This is something that could have been avoided had firefighters not been stretched so thin due to the large numbers of fires which are spreading earlier in the season due to hotter temperatures and drier weather. The U.S. Forest Service manages the majority of wildfire-prone land in California. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the agency is understaffed, underfunded and in need of maj.
Rogers County, OKTulsa World

Animal Doctor: Agriculture, climate crisis and public health

Dear Dr. Fox: We read your liberal viewpoint with frustration as you blame farming for the woes of our modern culture. It is U.S. agriculture that halted global famine and increased world food production. You run around screaming like Chicken Little. Where is your effort at pushing for individuals to produce some of their own food instead of eating industrial foods?
Environmentabc23.com

Wildfires and Climate Change

Wildfires continue to rage across the West Coast. California’s Dixie Fire is now the second largest blaze in the State’s history. This as a new climate report reveals the Earth is warming faster than previously thought, and the window of avoiding catastrophic outcomes is closing. More than 100 Large Wildfires...
EnvironmentWDIO-TV

Worsening drought conditions for portions of the Northland

The National Drought Monitor reported today reflects worsening conditions for northwestern Koochiching County which is experiencing an exceptional drought. The Drought Monitor classification has 5 categories with abnormally dry on the low end and exceptional as the most severe. (See classifications below.) Possible impacts of an exceptional drought include exceptional...
Nebraska StateColumbus Telegram

CommonGround Nebraska volunteer answers questions surrounding GMOs

I have spent my entire life in agriculture! Growing up on a Nebraska family farm, we raised corn, soybeans, alfalfa, cattle and hogs. Lots of things have changed through the years, but the passion to grow and raise quality agricultural products remains. Today, my husband Jim and I farm north of Wakefield, Nebraska. Our three kids are grown, and we are enjoying our grandchildren.
EnvironmentEos

Wildfires Are Threatening Municipal Water Supplies

In recent decades, wildfire conflagrations have increased in number, size, and intensity in many parts of the world, from the Amazon to Siberia and Australia to the western United States. The aftereffects of these fires provide windows into a future where wildfires have unprecedented deleterious effects on ecosystems and the organisms, including humans, that depend upon them—not the least of which is the potential for serious damage to municipal water supplies.
Nebraska StateBeatrice Daily Sun

CommonGround Nebraska volunteer answers questions surrounding GMOs

I have spent my entire life in agriculture! Growing up on a Nebraska family farm, we raised corn, soybeans, alfalfa, cattle and hogs. Lots of things have changed through the years, but the passion to grow and raise quality agricultural products remains. Today, my husband Jim and I farm north of Wakefield, Nebraska. Our three kids are grown, and we are enjoying our grandchildren.
Nebraska StateFremont Tribune

CommonGround Nebraska volunteer answers questions surrounding GMOs

I have spent my entire life in agriculture! Growing up on a Nebraska family farm, we raised corn, soybeans, alfalfa, cattle and hogs. Lots of things have changed through the years, but the passion to grow and raise quality agricultural products remains. Today, my husband Jim and I farm north of Wakefield, Nebraska. Our three kids are grown, and we are enjoying our grandchildren.

Comments / 0

Community Policy