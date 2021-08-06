Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barnstable County, MA

CDC Massachusetts study reports fully vaccinated persons account for 74% of COVID-19 outbreak

By Julie Reeder
Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour of 5 hospitalizations were fully vaccinated The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report July 30 stating, “In July 2021, following multiple large public events in a Barnstable County, Massachusetts, town, 469 COVID-19 cases were identified among Massachusetts residents who had traveled to the town during July 3–17; 346 (74%) occurred in fully vaccinated persons. Five individuals were hospitalized, including four who were fully vaccinated. No deaths were reported. It continued to address the Delta variant in particular, “Testing identified the Delta variant in 90% of specimens from 133 patients. Cycle threshold values were similar among specimens from patients who were fully vaccinated and those who were not.” *Fully vaccinated refers to those who had co.

myvalleynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Barnstable County, MA
Health
Barnstable County, MA
Coronavirus
County
Barnstable County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Outbreak#Cdc Massachusetts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

People Without COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Were Injected With Saline? Claims Debunked

Health experts have debunked a theory claiming that people who received COVID-19 vaccines but did not develop any side effects were instead injected with saline. Hundreds of social media users on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram shared a post that claims a large number of the general population received saline in an attempt to cover up severe side effects caused by COVID-19 vaccines.
Public Healthstardem.com

CDC: 74% of COVID cases in study were among fully vaccinated; Walmart, Disney requiring vaccines

WASHINGTON — Fully vaccinated persons made up 74% of a summer COVID-19 outbreak studied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC looked at coronavirus cases in Barnstable County, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. The findings were released Friday as fears of COVID’s Delta variant sparks renewed mask mandates and a growing list of private and public sector vaccine requirements for workers.
Public HealthKING-5

CDC rolls out new COVID-19 testing guidance for fully vaccinated

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its testing recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals. According to the update on the CDC's website, if a person is fully vaccinated and gets exposed to someone with COVID-19 they should get tested 3-5 days after exposure. "If you’ve been...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC

Aug 6 (Reuters) - One out of two Americans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The milestone comes roughly eight months after the United States launched its mass vaccination drive. The agency said 165,918,256 people, or 50% of...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MercuryNews

New CDC study finds COVID-19 far riskier than vaccines

How risky are the COVID-19 vaccines? A new study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the risk of illness, hospitalization and death following the shots is far lower than the danger from becoming infected with the highly contagious and often deadly virus. Three health threats...
Howard County, MDhowardcountymd.gov

Public Health Advisory: Howard County COVID-19 Transmission Reaches Substantial Level

Columbia, MD – The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the COVID-19 community transmission in Howard County has reached the “Substantial” level. Substantial community transmission is defined by the CDC as between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000 over a seven-day rolling average. Howard County is currently averaging 53.43 cases per 100,000 over the past seven days (8/3-8/9/21).
Los Angeles, CAfoxla.com

CDC urges COVID vaccinations for pregnant women amid delta surge

After seeing disturbing numbers of unvaccinated pregnant women become seriously ill with COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging expecting mothers to get vaccinated. The CDC updated its guidance after reviewing new safety data on 2,500 women who showed no increased risk of miscarriages for those...
Washington Stateifiberone.com

Report: 94% of COVID-19 deaths in WA among not fully vaccinated

OLYMPIA — More than 94% of Washington’s recent COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been among not fully vaccinated people, according to a new report from the state Department of Health. The report released Wednesday shows between February and June, residents age 12 and older who weren’t fully vaccinated accounted...
Public HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

Study says COVID-19 may be linked to cognitive decline; CDC says even fully-vaccinated should get tested after exposure: Coronavirus update for July 30, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio – An international study found COVID-19 may be linked to the type of cognitive decline seen in Alzheimer’s patients, while the CDC is now recommending even those who are fully vaccinated should get tested after an exposure. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news...
Provincetown, MAPosted by
Boston

CDC study shows three-fourths of people infected in Provincetown COVID-19 outbreak were vaccinated but few required hospitalization

A sobering scientific analysis published Friday of an explosive Massachusetts covid-19 outbreak fueled by the delta variant found that three-quarters of the people who became infected were fully vaccinated. The report, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is one key piece of a growing body of evidence that bolsters the hypothesis that vaccinated people can spread the more transmissible variant and may be a factor in the summer surge of infections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy