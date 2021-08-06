CDC Massachusetts study reports fully vaccinated persons account for 74% of COVID-19 outbreak
Four of 5 hospitalizations were fully vaccinated The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report July 30 stating, “In July 2021, following multiple large public events in a Barnstable County, Massachusetts, town, 469 COVID-19 cases were identified among Massachusetts residents who had traveled to the town during July 3–17; 346 (74%) occurred in fully vaccinated persons. Five individuals were hospitalized, including four who were fully vaccinated. No deaths were reported. It continued to address the Delta variant in particular, “Testing identified the Delta variant in 90% of specimens from 133 patients. Cycle threshold values were similar among specimens from patients who were fully vaccinated and those who were not.” *Fully vaccinated refers to those who had co.myvalleynews.com
