Al Naher (2021) Film Review from the 74th Annual Locarno Film Festival, a movie written and directed by Ghassan Salhab, starring Yumna Marwan and Ali Suliman. Amidst the rural Lebanese landscape, a woman and a man (Yumna Marwan and Ali Suliman) are suddenly left alone. The restaurant staff at the café where they were somberly having a meal suddenly disappear, and the electricity flickers off. Cell reception has vanished, too, leaving the couple fully isolated from the rest of the world. Strange weather events occur in sequence: dark clouds quickly shroud the café’s patio only to disappear just as fast; violent gusts of wind blow about and then rapidly die down; thick onsets of mist rise and then dissipate. And then there’s the unmarked fighter jets soaring overhead, sometimes in coordinated fashion and sometimes not, with intermittent sonic booms and thin vapor trails crisscrossing the sky.