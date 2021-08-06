Cancel
Technology

CyberCube receives data security certification

insurancebusinessmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyber analytics provider CyberCube has been awarded Service Organization Control 2 Type II (SOC 2 Type II) accreditation for the second consecutive year. SOC 2 Type II certification means that a business has passed an audit of internal controls and procedures based on the standards of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The standards ensure that a business adheres to strict information security policies and procedures encompassing the security, availability, processing, integrity and confidentiality of customer data.

