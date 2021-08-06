CyberCube receives data security certification

Organizations across the board are facing governance, risk, and compliance (GRC)-related challenges. This is due to an over-management of GRC programs and the deployment and misconfigurations of GRC technologies. To ensure organizations are prepared to weather the storm of regulations on the horizon, they need to build a GRC program that is compliant by design. An effective GRC program must be more than focused on security, it also needs to meet privacy, business, and IT requirements.