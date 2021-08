Southern gothic is a term that gets tossed around in literature, film, art, and even music, but what does it mean? Southern gothic is a sub-genre of gothic literature that began to appear in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, post–American Civil War. The first pieces of southern gothic literature were direct social commentary of the cultural shift happening in the south. Unsettling and engrossing, southern gothic exposed the myth of the idealized antebellum south. Modern and contemporary southern gothic tend to be reflective of the past, warily looking toward the future.