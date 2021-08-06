Letter: Let’s recall the legislature next

Re “Recall candidates present their visions for California” (Aug. 8):. I agree with talk show host Larry Elder on just about everything he envisions for our formerly Golden State. All he would have to do to make the case for California is borrow a page from current Governor Gavin Newsom to create desalination plants, like Israel has done. As Elder himself states: Californians “deserve water.” And I agree with him on his views on crime, the freeways, forest management and fire prevention; and especially his views on race relations, not so oriented towards ‘critical race theory’. “We’ve got a state to save” is the refrain on his talk radio show as well as the closing sentence of his column, and now it’ll be his, hopefully successful, campaign slogan.
