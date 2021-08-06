Cancel
Politics

Letter: Let’s recall the legislature next

By Letters to the Editor
Oroville Mercury-Register
 6 days ago

How would we fight the Dixie Fire, 5,000 firefighters and probably 2,000 vehicles, if they all had to drive electric vehicles?. Vote YES on the recall and let’s recall the legislature next!. — Bill Smith, Chico.

