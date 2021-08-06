Cancel
California State

Letter for our friend Supervisor Chuck Washington

By Submitted Content
Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California State Association of Counties (CSAC) – the voice of California’s 58 Counties – would like to thank Riverside County Supervisor and CSAC 2nd Vice President Chuck Washington for his strong leadership in supporting Broadband for All in the California State Budget. Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 156, authorizing a $6 billion infrastructure investment to supply high-speed broadband internet access to unconnected and under-connected homes and businesses statewide by building a statewide open access middle mile network and funding last-mile network construction. This is incredible news for the more than 100,000 Riverside County residents caught in the Digital Divide without access to broadband at modern speeds, as well as the 725,000 local residents stuck in.

