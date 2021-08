Recent letters have argued for pandemic mandates as follows. "You don't have a right to infect someone, so pandemic measure X is justified." This reasoning is an example of a non sequitur. The first part doesn't logically imply the second part. Not getting vaccinated is simply not the same action as infecting someone. It's similar to claiming that because you don't have a right to slander someone, certain words should be prohibited. In the realm of government censorship, such a prohibition is called prior restraint.