Possibly not a record you want to have, but Brock Holt now owns the record for slowest pitch ever thrown in MLB history at just 30 MPH. He earn that… ugh honor(?)… Saturday during the Rangers’ 12-3 loss to the A’s. Holt was put on the mound so players in the bullpen could rest their arms since it was known they’d lose anyway. One of the throws was 31 MPH and it was a strike. That pitch was the slowest strike in the so-called ‘pitch tracking era.’