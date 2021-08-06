Cancel
Economy

Seeing the practical side of the worker shortage

By Mark Kass
Milwaukee Business Journal
 6 days ago
In discussions with restaurant operators in recent weeks, I have been told about being short between 25% and 50% of their staff, hiring workers and then having them quit several days later or just stop showing up at all.

www.bizjournals.com

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee
