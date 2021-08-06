Seeing the practical side of the worker shortage

Montrose residents driving on Main Street this month read a not-so-subliminal message on the famous, single arch McDonald’s display. The message was clear:. It’s a clear nod to what the county and cities around the nation are facing: According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, job openings rose to 9.3 million by the end of April. In June, the number of job leavers (people who quit or voluntarily left their jobs) rose by 164,000 to 942,000. And the long-term unemployed (people jobless for 27 weeks or more) increased by 233,000 to 4 million, 2.9 million higher than in February 2020.