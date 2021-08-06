Anti-Semitism, the oldest hatred, sadly remains alive and well in our world: Stuart Muszynski

MAYFIELD, Ohio -- Ask many Jewish Americans if they’ve experienced anti-Semitism in their lives and they will say no. They are not being truthful. Anti-Semitism is thriving. I don’t mean just the guy wearing the “Camp Auschwitz” T-shirt. In this year, anti-Semitism — demonstrated either as implicit bias or overt action — has increased dramatically here and across the globe. According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic acts are the highest they have ever been since the organization began its tracking in 1979. A recent study showed that anti-Semitic content on TikTok increased 912 percent between 2020 and 2021.