Matt Burke in the Garfield Heights nonpartisan mayoral primary: endorsement editorial

Something is deeply amiss in Garfield Heights politics. People’s homes in the quiet inner-ring suburb are being “egged,” including that of interim Mayor Matt Burke, apparently for political reasons. Only about two-thirds of registered voters in the ward turned out to vote last November. And some of the candidates for mayor this year -- effectively, an open seat after Mayor Vic Collova retired at the end of January and Burke, the council president, stepped into the role -- say that voter apathy and disengagement have become major deterrents to change in the city’s insular politics.