England are preparing to line up in a home Test without James Anderson or Stuart Broad for the first time in over nine years, after a damaging double injury blow at Lord’s.Broad has no chance of playing the second match of the LV= Insurance Series against India after pulling up with a calf injury in Tuesday’s warm-up session and has been sent for scans to determine how long he will be out for.That setback was compounded when 39-year-old Anderson complained of a tight quad on the eve of the match and it is highly unlikely that any risks will be...