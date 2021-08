Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he has held “positive” talks with Paul Pogba regarding his Manchester United future. Pogba has just one year left to run on his contract at Old Trafford and rumours about a potential exit next summer are rife. Real Madrid are long-term admirers, while Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be interested as well. Former club Juventus have also been linked with a move in the past.