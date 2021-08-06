Jahnke: Half-PPR Fantasy Football Top 250 Tiered Rankings

In standard fantasy football leagues last year, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill separated themselves in the WR rankings, scoring 243.4 and 241.9 total fantasy points, respectively -- over 40 more than third-place Stefon Diggs. They also finished first and second in PPR leagues, with Adams (358.4) having a noticeable edge on Hill (328.9), who barely finished ahead of Diggs (328.6). Heading into 2021, Adams and Hill should once again be the top of the top-tier wide receiver options, with arguably the two best quarterbacks in the NFL throwing them the ball. According to FantasyPros ADP, Hill and Adams are the lone receivers coming off the board in the first round of most standard and PPR drafts. Is it smart to take one in the first round, though, and if you do, which is the best option?