Jahnke: Half-PPR Fantasy Football Top 250 Tiered Rankings

By Nathan Jahnke
pff.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalf-point PPR is arguably the best scoring system for those who want to include receptions. Standard scoring hurts the receivers who make a lot of short catches, while PPR devalues the deep threat receivers who make a few big plays per game. Half-PPR is perfectly balanced, as all things should be.

www.pff.com

NFL
The Spun

San Francisco 49ers Release Notable Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers are continuing to tweak their roster ahead of their upcoming preseason games. Unfortunately, those roster tweaks have now spelled the end for one former top-10 pick. On Wednesday, the 49ers released wide receiver Kevin White, the former No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft....
NFL
The Spun

The NFL Wants To Enforce 1 Penalty More Strictly

On Tuesday, the NFL released its annual rule change and points of emphasis video. One of the most notable points of emphasis for the 2021 season centers around more “strictly” enforced penalties for taunting. Officials have been instructed to keep a close eye on taunting acts, something the league claims...
NFL

Packers Practice Notebook, August 10th: Rashan Gary returns, Matt LaFleur talks preseason QB rotation

Tuesday was the Packers’ first public practice of the week, their first public practice following Saturday’s Family Night, and their first public practice of a preseason week, as the team settles in before Saturday’s game at Lambeau Field against the Houston Texans. The Texans, by the way, won’t be traveling with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is currently involved in lawsuits alleging sexual assault, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL

Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, or Alvin Kamara: Which top-tier RB should go No. 1 overall in fantasy drafts?

Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey both warrant considerations as the No. 1 overall pick in standard-league fantasy football drafts. In PPR, of course, McCaffrey easily edges Henry (though Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara are also in the mix). McCaffrey finished '19 as the top dog in standard, while Henry sat comfortably at the top in '20. While they're both top-tier options, they earn their living in very different ways, and fantasy owners might be having a tough time figuring out who should top the RB rankings on their cheat sheets in 2021.
NFL

Fantasy Football 2021: Examining Preseason Mock Draft and Cheatsheet

There's no wrong way to prepare for a fantasy football draft. As long as you're doing something to get ready, you're moving closer to a league title. There are, however, better preparation methods than others. Reading and researching are right near the top, so bonus points for coming here. Mock...
NFL

Are the Steelers About to Release a Three-Headed Monster?

Once seen as a position that lacked a lot of depth, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Outside Linebacker spot suddenly may not be such a problem. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith seemed to be the only two “sure things” considering they had a rookie (Quincy Roche) and well-traveled backup(Cassius Marsh) in reserve. That was before Melvin Ingram showed up.
NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from top-rated model that nailed Allen's big year

The new NFL season is roughly six weeks away, and 2021 Fantasy football draft prep is beginning in earnest as training camps open. Keying in on 2021 Fantasy football rookies is always a difficult task for owners, but now we'll start getting more insight into how they factor into teams' plans. Joe Burrow is coming off a torn ACL last season and now he'll be reunited with his former teammate at LSU, Ja'Marr Chase, who went No. 5 in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Where Tim Tebow Stands In Jaguars Depth Chart

With the preseason finally here, the Jacksonville Jaguars have unveiled their first official depth chart. It appears Tim Tebow has a lot of work to do over the next few weeks. The Jaguars currently have Chris Manhertz listed as their starting tight end. James O’Shaughnessy is listed as the No. 2 tight end, and Luke Farrell is the third-string option on the depth chart.
NFLpff.com

Darkhorse running backs to finish as the fantasy football RB1 in 2021

The running backs being drafted early in 2021 fantasy football drafts obviously have the greatest chance to deliver top fantasy performances. They've proven themselves and have earned the rushing/receiving opportunity to repeat in the coming season. However, every few years we see a running back who hasn’t quite hit the upper echelon of fantasy production break out.
NFL
The Associated Press

Payton: Saints doing due diligence on receiver Antonio Brown

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Prolific but embattled free-agent receiver Antonio Brown got his chance to show the New Orleans Saints how he could help them in the playoffs. Whether Brown winds up catching passes from record-setting quarterback Drew Brees during a potential Super Bowl run remains to be seen. And the NFL could have a say in the matter — if the Saints decide to sign him.
sportstalkline.com

MOCK DRAFT (2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft) PPR Mock Draft

Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/thegoathouse_YT. Patreon (Member Mock Drafts & More!) ► patreon.com/TheGoatHouse. The BEST Mock Draft Simulator (Use CODE: GOATHOUSE) ► http://www.walkthemock.com/. SUBSCRIBE To Our 2nd Channel ►. Podcast ►. Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-goat-house-podcast/id1500343890. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7LkMGkBSJZhqgNE2y3vPrA. YT Goat House Membership (Special Chat Features & More!) ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8cD-yFV8PUPKeoTubp20A/join. MERCH! ► https://the-goat-house.creator-spring.com. *More Colors available...
NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Busts from top model that called Smith-Schuster's disappointing season

Despite drafting Trey Lance third overall, the 49ers are committed to Jimmy Garoppolo as their quarterback of the present. Coach Kyle Shanahan has said there is no QB competition and that Garoppolo will take starter's reps during practice. But owners aren't paying any attention to training camp talk, as Lance's 2021 Fantasy football ADP is 65 spots earlier than Garoppolo's. Where should each quarterback be in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?
NFL

2021 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, rankings, advice, rookies, strategy, top 150 by proven experts

When preparing to decide who to target or avoid among your 2021 Fantasy football picks, it is not always readily apparent which players could fail to meet expectations. Last season, Michael Thomas and Clyde-Edwards Helaire were major disappointments and sources of frustration. As you work on your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep, finding players who could derail your title hopes is just as important as uncovering 2021 Fantasy football sleepers.
NFL

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Should a tight end go in Round 1 in 0.5 PPR?

With training camps underway and the first preseason game less than a week away, we have officially entered the greatest time of year — fantasy football draft season. To help you prepare, let’s run through a 0.5 PPR Fantasy Football Mock Draft and look at some potential targets and strategies for each draft slot.
NFL

Fantasy NFL Draft Rankings – PPR Scoring

Are you ready for your Fantasy NFL Draft Rankings? If you are into PPR (points-per-reception) you came to the right place. Sports Talk Line Fantasy NFL Draft Rankings - PPR Scoring analyzes each player in your starting lineup and grants them points based on every reception. This points scoring format is used in PPR leagues where you match up against a different opponent each time.
NFL

Tyreek Hill vs. Davante Adams: Which top-tier WR should you draft first in fantasy football?

In standard fantasy football leagues last year, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill separated themselves in the WR rankings, scoring 243.4 and 241.9 total fantasy points, respectively -- over 40 more than third-place Stefon Diggs. They also finished first and second in PPR leagues, with Adams (358.4) having a noticeable edge on Hill (328.9), who barely finished ahead of Diggs (328.6). Heading into 2021, Adams and Hill should once again be the top of the top-tier wide receiver options, with arguably the two best quarterbacks in the NFL throwing them the ball. According to FantasyPros ADP, Hill and Adams are the lone receivers coming off the board in the first round of most standard and PPR drafts. Is it smart to take one in the first round, though, and if you do, which is the best option?

