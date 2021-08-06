Guide Dogs of the Desert has need for puppy homes

WHITEWATER, CA – What if volunteer work could be gratifying, meaningful and totally adorable? It’s paws-ible with Guide Dogs of the Desert. The organization is in need of foster families for 10 puppies in August 2021. Were you interested in fostering but needed to wait because of summer vacation plans? You can still help. By becoming a volunteer Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs of the Desert, you’ll be an integral part of the process that helps people with a visual impairment find independence through the use of a Guide Dog. You’ll also spend 18 months with a smart, playful new friend. The puppies are Labrador Retrievers and Standard Poodles, each between 8-12 weeks old when they are placed with a Puppy Raiser. As a Puppy Raiser, your job is to help the dog learn about the w.