The Horizon series quickly became one of PlayStation’s most beloved franchises after the first games release back in 2017. Its rich world, interesting characters, and fast-paced combat combined with RPG elements are only some of the things that made Playstation fans fall in love with this new IP. So when Sony announced its sequel in 2020, gamers were eager to see what new ideas would be brought to the table to continue Aloy’s story. However, a report by Bloomberg indicates that Sony has decided to delay the game into 2022.