Tropics watch: NHC forecasters project tropical depression could develop over next few days

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tropical wave in the Atlantic basin is forecast to become a tropical depression over the weekend or by early next week, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Closer to the U.S., another system is showing a low chance for development. The next two names on...

www.news-journalonline.com

EnvironmentCBS42.com

Tracking The Tropics: Poorly organized Tropical Depression Fred is back over water and forecast to remain weak

Tropical Depression Fred is pretty rough looking thanks to the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola, and it is hard to even find the center of circulation. Fred is now back over water between Haiti, Cuba and the Bahamas. Most of the rain associated with the depression is displaced away from the center. Hurricane Hunters will fly into the system later today to get a better idea of how strong it is today. Fred is moving to the WNW and that motion is expected to continue for the next few days as it moves along the southern edge of a ridge of high pressure over the western Atlantic Ocean. On this track, Fred will move over the northern coast of Cuba, and into the SE Gulf of Mexico this weekend near Key West, FL. It will round the western edge of the high pressure this weekend, and that will cause it to turn northwest once in the Gulf. However, the forecast models are not in agreement as to when it will make the turn.
Savannah, GAWJCL

Heavy rain possible from Tropical Depression Fred by next week

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Today will be almost a carbon copy of yesterday with hazy skies and hot with highs in the lower-90s for most areas and upper-80s at the beachfront. There is a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms after 2 pm with downpour possible. Ridge of high pressure...
EnvironmentPosted by
KATC News

Fred now a tropical depression

Fred is now a tropical depression, this was expected and the remainder of the forecast remains unchanged. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EnvironmentSaipan Tribune

Tropical depression threatens Marianas

A tropical depression a few miles east of the Republic of the Marshall Islands is currently moving in the direction of the Marianas and could possibly become a tropical storm sometime this week. According to a tropical cyclone advisory issued yesterday by the National Weather Service in Guam, the center...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS Miami

Fred Weakens To Tropical Depression Over Central Hispaniola

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fred has weakened to a tropical depression over central Hispaniola. As of 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Depression Fred was about 55 miles southeast of Cap Haitien, Haiti. Fred is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph, and a general west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected for the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Fred is expected to be over Hispaniola overnight, move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and move near or north of the northern coast of central Cuba Thursday night and Friday. Data from a...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Tropical Storm Fred weakens to a tropical depression

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Fred weakened to a tropical depression Wednesday evening after making landfall over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday. The Dominican Republic shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti. The island’s mountains are not friendly to the circulations of tropical storms or hurricanes. That contributed to the weakening.
EnvironmentWSVN-TV

Watching the Tropics

We are monitoring the progress on Fred in the Caribbean. If nothing changes with its track and intensity forecast, we should see a high chance for rain Friday through the Weekend. This may lead to street flooding concerns.
EnvironmentPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Tropical Depression Fred

Tropical Depression Fred Advisory Number 10 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL062021 1100 PM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021 ...FRED PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL AND POSSIBLE FLOODING ACROSS PORTIONS OF HAITI AND THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC... SUMMARY OF 1100 PM EDT...0300 UTC...INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION...19.5N 72.2W ABOUT 20 MI...35 KM S OF CAP HAITIEN HAITI ABOUT 130 MI...205 KM SSE OF GREAT INAGUA ISLAND MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 300 DEGREES AT 15 MPH...24 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1009 MB...29.80 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: The government of the Dominican Republic has discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for all of the Dominican Republic. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for... * Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives * Turks and Caicos Islands * Southeastern Bahamas * The Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba, and Guantanamo A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area. Interests elsewhere in Haiti, the Bahamas, Cuba, and the southern Florida Peninsula and the Florida keys should monitor the progress of Fred. For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 1100 PM EDT (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Fred was located near latitude 19.5 North, longitude 72.2 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h) and a general west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected for the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Fred is expected to be over northern Haiti overnight, move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and move near or north of the northern coast of central Cuba Thursday night and Friday. Dropsonde data from a NOAA reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Little, if any change, in strength is expected overnight. Slow re-intensification is forecast to begin by Thursday night. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- Key messages for Fred can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT1, WMO header WTNT41 KNHC and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?key_messages. RAINFALL: Tropical Depression Fred is expected to produce the following rainfall amounts: Across the Dominican Republic...3 to 5 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches. Heavy rainfall through Thursday morning could lead to flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with possible rapid river rises and the potential for mudslides. Over Haiti, the Turks and Caicos, the eastern Bahamas, and Cuba...1 to 3 inches with isolated maximum totals of 5 inches. Across the western Bahamas...3 to 5 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches. Beginning Friday into next week, heavy rainfall associated with Fred will impact Florida and parts of the Southeast. Through Monday, 3 to 5 inches of rain is anticipated across the Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula, with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches. Heavy rainfall could lead to areal, urban, and small stream flooding, along with possible rapid river rises. WIND: Tropical storm conditions could occur in brief squalls over portions of the northwestern coast of the Dominican Republic for a few more hours. Tropical storm conditions, mainly in brief squalls, will also be possible along the northern coast of Haiti, the Turks and Caicos, and the southeastern Bahamas beginning tonight. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Cuba beginning Thursday. SURF: Swells generated by Fred are expected to continue across the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola tonight, where they could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

