Oil prices were steady before a report that showed the Biden administration is now pleading with OPEC to raise oil production to save the global economic recovery. OK, a pleading may be a strong word, but make no mistake about it, the Biden administration is feeling the heat from rising gasoline prices. A statement made by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that, “Higher gasoline costs if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery. The price of crude oil has been higher than it was at the end of 2019, before the onset of the pandemic. While OPEC+ recently agreed to production increases, these increases will not fully offset previous production cuts that OPEC+ imposed during the pandemic until well into 2022.