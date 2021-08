Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. In terms of regaining a sense of normalcy, things were looking up this summer: safe social gatherings (maybe even a hug or two), unmasked trips to the grocery store, and other little pre-pandemic pleasantries we once took for granted. Then came the Delta variant—just in time for back-to-school. Considering kids under 12 are unable to get vaccinated, the looming question to Zoom or not to Zoom is a growing concern for parents.