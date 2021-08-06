Cancel
Cars

Detroit lets automakers test smart parking technology in a real garage

By D. Cooper
Engadget
 6 days ago

The city of Detroit in partnership with both Ford and Bosch is about to open a new Smart Parking Lab, hosted in Detroit’s Bedrock Assembly Garage. It’s a real-world environment to test future autonomous technologies that could be used to refine autonomous valet parking into a product. Opening in September, the facility will also enable these companies to test if it’s possible to introduce automatic smart charging into the system.

#Detroit#Valet Parking
