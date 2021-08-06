Detroit lets automakers test smart parking technology in a real garage

Consider all the uses that most drivers usually associate with a parking garage:. Consider also, however, if one could deploy a smartphone or another device not only to find the garage on a maps app but also to ensure that on this rainy night a space is vacant and can be reserved. This is a good thing, because next to the block-long parking facility is a concert hall, where Billie Eilish will be performing in an hour. Need a ticket for the show? The garage’s app can help with that, too. A dinner reservation? Sure.